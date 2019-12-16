The ADM wrestling Tigers were involved in weekend action Saturday, Dec. 14 as they battled the eight-team Ankeny Centennial dual team tournament.

Across the five matches of action, the Tigers walked away with two victories on the day while falling in three contests. For their efforts, the Tigers placed fourth out of the eight teams.

The first match of the day for ADM posted them up against Sioux City North and from all the work came a 66-18 defeat over the North Stars. In total, the Tigers earned eleven victories for the match including an impressive lengthy win by Class 2A’s second-ranked wrestler Kaden Sutton. The senior shot out of the gates with his longest match that lasted 5:02 before earning his first of five pinfall wins. Other wins by pinfall for the match included Thomas Boorn at 220 pounds winning with ease in a 39-second pinfall win. Jacob Crystal at 170-pounds also won in quick pinfall fashion (43 seconds) along with Nathan Tapken at 160-pounds (55 seconds), Ben Smith at 120-pounds (1:35) and Cooper Greenslade at 106-pounds (2:47). Five of the victories came from pinfall to round out the 66-18 win.

The second match of the day matched ADM against PCM, Monroe, a match that the Tigers won by a 66-17 final. ADM once again claimed eleven wins which were comprised of eight victories by forfeit and three by pinfall. That included an amazingly quick 15-second pinfall win marking his fifth overall pinfall win of the season. Cooper Greenslade earned his second pinfall victory of the 2019-20 season as well while Sutton continued to keep his winning streak alive with a 1:55 pinfall victory.

The third round match-up for ADM wasn’t as kind as the team went up against Class 3A’s ninth-ranked Jaguars of Ankeny Centennial. Just three victories spanned ADM’s performance against Centennial. Kadin O’Connor picked up one of his three wins on the day earning his fourth major decision victory of the season in 15-3 fashion. That then led to Dallas Trigg’s fourth victory of the day besting Desmond Vaughan in 11-9 decision fashion. Kaden Sutton picked up his eleventh pinfall win by besting Noah Parlee in a lengthy win by pinfall (4:28). It was a two-point contest for the majority of the match and a few missed calls within the first two periods kept Sutton’s opponent close. In the end, however, Sutton kept his opponent off his feet and picked up a hard-fought win. It was a match that Sutton said highlighted his approach to winning each match.

“Usually those in my weight class play more defensively but what I’ve found works best is to be offensive with my style,” said Sutton. “It’s a lot easier to keep things in your favor when you are aggressive and keep the other guy off balance. That’s what I tried to do in this match.”

The tactic has kept Sutton out of the loss column and continually keeps him near the top of the 285-pound rankings.

The loss still kept ADM in the championship bracket which then had them going up against Class 3A opponent Dowling Catholic. It was a much closer match-up but still fell against ADM by a 49-24 margin. The Tigers did manage six wins over the Maroons which included the first win of the season by Ty Hook at 145 pounds. Hooks’ first win came by pinfall in 3:33. Along with another Sutton victory, Dallas Trigg at 182 pounds also captured another victory, highlighting a lot of praise by head coach Christopher Hatchitt.

“Dallas is one who didn’t go out for wrestling in middle school and is in his second year of wrestling high school,” began Hatchitt. “He’s doing a great job despite still learning the ropes and that has a lot to do with his athletic ability. He’s still raw but he’s continually improving and he’s very exciting to watch.”

The final match of the day for ADM was against fellow conference foe, Ballard. It wasn’t the best of outings for the Tigers in a 60-16 defeat. ADM pulled out three wins in the final outing including completion of an undefeated outing from Sutton who earned his 12th pinfall win of the season. Kaden O’Connor had an easy time with his match-up earning his fourth major decision win of the season (12-0). Ben Smith was the final victory against Ballard, winning by pinfall in just 40 seconds worth of action.

Next up for ADM wrestling will be a conference wrestling triangular in Winterset on Thursday, Dec. 19 followed by another weekend contest taking the Tigers to North Polk High School against an eleven team field on Saturday, Dec. 21.