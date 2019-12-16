It was the largest field they’ll face all season as the Waukee wrestling team took the lengthy drive to battle in the two-day Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic Friday, Dec. 13 through Saturday, Dec. 14.

Against a field of 39 other teams, the Warriors wrapped up another top-ten finish by finishing sixth overall with 348 points earned across the two-day journey. Highlighting the efforts were a pair of third-place finishes by mainstays Conner Arndt and Cael Thorson and a second-place finish by Griffin Gammell. Arndt, the seventh-ranked 285-pound wrestler in the Class 3A ranks, picked up three straight wins by pinfall including one of his fastest pinfall wins of the season (34 seconds) to enter the championship round. In total, Arndt produced six wins by pinfall across the tournament, including a quarterfinal win over Glenwoods’ Noah Clark (3:05). The only loss for Arndt on the day came against Class 3A’s third-ranked wrestler in Gabe Greenlee, a fellow returning state meet wrestler. That finish came by way of a 4-1 decision and marked the first loss by the senior on the season. Never the less, Arndt battled back and bested Atlantic-CAM’s Cale Roller by pinfall (1:52) to place third overall and delivered 57 team points.

As for Thorson, Class 3A’s second-ranked 220-pound wrestler started his two-day journey off with a bye followed by two pinfall wins in under 1:20 worth of action. What followed was a continuation of his winning ways adding in two more pinfall wins to put him into the championship round. Once there, Thorson captured his quickest pinfall win with a 41-second victory. Unfortunately, Thorson fell into his second loss of the 2019-20 campaign after falling to out of state foe Cade Lautt of Saint James Academy. He rebounded nicely however by besting Liberty’s Callum Trester by a 3-1 decision and adding 53 total points to the overall cause.

Griffin Gammell added 60 points to the overall cause after adding six straight wins to his already 12-1 record. That included three pinfall wins, an 11-3 major decision victory, and a 5-2 decision to place himself in the title match. Once there he suffered just his second loss of the season in a 21-7 major decision loss to Greyden Penner of Liberty.

Other strong performances included Thurman Christensen at 120-pounds placing fourth and adding in 49.5 team points. Four straight wins placed Christensen into the championship round where he, unfortunately, dropped a third loss in a 6-0 decision loss. Connor Kelley captured a ninth-place finish and 24.5 team points at 126-pounds while Cody Anderson earned seven victories across the tournament for a sixth-place finish and 39 team points. Tanner Spyksma at 170 pounds picked up four wins and a tenth-place team finish to earn 19 points for the team.

Overall a sound performance by Waukee who will now keep on the road for their next contest, traveling to Marshalltown for a dual meet beginning at 6:30 p.m.