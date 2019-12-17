It was another round of weekend action for the Van Meter wrestling team as they traveled to Central Decatur High School on Friday, Dec. 13.

While there, the Bulldogs put forth a memorable performance, taking second place in the annual Dan Christensen Invitational. The Bulldogs battled it out with 12 other teams and walked away with 179.5 team points bested only by Red Oak with 182.5 team points.

The day was led by very familiar faces as Colby Wiederholt, Caleb Swalla, and Derrin Sesker all captured first-place finishes. Wiederholt, the seventh-ranked 126-pound Class 2A wrestler, picked up three straight pinfall wins en route to the title match. That now pushes his pinfall win total to six on the season. All that led up to what would ironically be the easiest match of the day for the senior who bested Cael Cassady of Martensdale St. Marys by earning his first major decision victory of the season, a 10-1 final. Fellow upperclassmen Caleb Swalla, ranked fifth in the 170-pound rankings, started out with a tough test but still came away with a victory in 3:40. That then turned into another pinfall victory with a 9-1 major decision win punching his ticket to the title match. Once there, it was another stingy opponent to face, but the senior came through just the same, picking up his fourth pinfall victory of the year (3:28). Swalla now sits with a mark of six wins since returning to the team. Wiederholt and Swalla both picked up 29 team points on the day.

Derrin Sesker kept his good fortunes going, bringing his record up to 12-1 with three wins for the tournament. Following a first-round bye, the Class 2A fourth-ranked 285-pound wrestler picked up one of his quickest victories of the season with a 29-second pinfall victory. That landed Sesker in the title match where he faced off against Javarious Burris of Waterloo West. It was undoubtedly the toughest test of the day for Sesker but in the end, he pulled out his fifth pinfall win of the season in lengthy fashion (4:38). Sesker ended up earning 24 team points towards the overall cause.

Other big outings for Van Meter/Earlham came from Bryce Cole who picked up a second-place finish in the 160-pound weight class. The lone loss on the day for Cole (which became just his fourth defeat overall) came in the title game after falling to Class 2A’s second-ranked 160-pound wrestler in Justin McCunn from Red Oak. It marked the third pinfall loss of the season for Cole who still came away earning g20 team points. Trey Bond overcame a close quarterfinal loss to rattle off three straight victories, including a 6-3 decision win in the third-place match. That earned Bond 19 team points.

Tyler Haynes went 2-2 on the day in the 145-pound weight class to place fourth and earn 16 team points while Riley Harger also picked up a fourth-place finish and 11 team points in the 120-pound weight class. Aiden Hansen also went 2-2 on the night placing fifth in the 195-pound weight class and capturing five team points while Easton Padilla (106-pounds), Mason Drake (120 pounds), Jackson Boese (132 pounds), and Tristan Drake (138 pounds) all picked up seventh-place finishes.

Up next for the Bulldog grapplers will be the West Central Activities Conference tournament held in Panora on Saturday, Dec. 21. The event will kick off at 10 a.m.