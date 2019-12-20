Sheer dominance from the start helped the ADM girls basketball team capture victory over conference foe Perry Thursday night by a 68-38 final.

Behind 54 percent shooting from the field and a season-high 41 rebounds, the Tigers wrapped up the 2019 year with their sixth win of the season. It all began with a 20-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 44-14 lead heading into the halftime break. A big reason for the first half push came from leading scorer Abbie Hlas who ended up with 21 points overall on the night. The senior shot 8-of-11 from the field with one three-point basket and four made free throws on the night. She also turned in an overall sound performance with five rebounds and five steals to go along with a pair of assists on the night.

Hlas was one of three players scoring in double digits on the night including fellow senior Delaney Bertman who poured in a season-high 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. Bertman also added in six rebounds on the night, officially giving her a team-leading 48 total rebounds for the season. Another individual who had a double-digit scoring effort was Grace Hardcastle. The junior continued her recent run and poured in 11 points on the day which barely breached the surface of her productivity for the night. One big strength for ADM in the contest was indeed the rebounding and it was Hardcastle to lead the charge with a team-high seven rebounds to go along with two assists and a pair of steals on the night. It was another performance that continued to stand out in a positive way for the Tigers and head coach Jacob Cleveland.

“It’s like she’s turned on a switch and has been playing lights out the last handful of games,” began Cleveland. “She’s really found her stride shooting the ball and we’ve seen her growth really excel here lately.”

Across those three scorers and more, the Tigers withstood a strong second-half push by Perry with included a 12-5 fourth-quarter run. Even with that run, the Jayettes couldn’t quite break through enough and that had a lot to do with the stingy Tiger defense. Among those leading the defensive charge on the night was junior Aniston Smith who continued on her great work that had coach Cleveland speaking high praise following the win.

“I remember last year putting Aniston into the varsity lineup because of how strong she was defensively,” started Cleveland. “She’s made herself into the type of defender that I can put on the opponents’ best and know they won’t have their best night. She’s such a strong defender that’s also coming into her own on the offensive side as well.”

Smith did come near perfect on the night shooting 3-of-4 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. That paired nicely with her two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

The win gives the Tigers their second straight overall and conference victory before they hit the holiday break which is a big positive for coach Cleveland and his roster.

“Getting a win before the break is always nice,” began Cleveland. “It gives us some more momentum as we head out of the break which can go a long way.”

Next up for the Tigers will be a whole new year and the rest of their season which will resume on Saturday, Dec. 4 as they welcome in Pella High School for a Saturday contest.