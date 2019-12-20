There are many ways for an Iowa high school football player to end off his career but perhaps none better than an appearance at the annual Shrine Bowl Classic in Cedar Falls.

Held within the UNI-Dome it’s a spectacle that posts the top senior gridiron talent in the state up against each other in one last battle on the high school gridiron. One such player that will be attending is Van Meter’s own Parker Fryar.

A dominant force no matter what side of the ball he rests on, Parker has been a talent coaches around the state would love to have. The sport of football has seemingly been engrained in Parker for as long as he can remember and it’s been something that has always been apart of his life.

“I’ve loved football ever since I was a little kid,” Fryar mentioned earlier in the season. “It’s been a huge passion of mine for so long and I also have family involved so it makes things that much more exciting.”

Fryar in his farewell season with Van Meter High School football was a wrecking ball to opposing offenses. He paced the Bulldogs with 86.5 total tackles on the season including six for a loss. His numbers also put him sixth overall in Class 1A, second overall among teams with winning records. Parker has been an individual who’s never been shy about taking a shot on the offensive side as well. Across his senior campaign, Fryar hauled in 236 receiving yards on 12 receptions for a total of three touchdowns. He’s been an impactful presence for Van Meter football and one that Bulldog head coach Eric Trudo was glad to have on his team.

“Parker is a great athlete that knows how to play the game of football well,” mentioned Trudo earlier in the season. “He doesn’t waver from his assignments often and is such a great leader to the younger guys. He’s part of a strong core of seniors on this team.”

Now after making the state tournament for the fourth time while attending Van Meter High School, Fryar will embark upon one last endeavor in the Shrine Bowl, something that filled him with sheer excitement once the word came down.

“I was extremely excited once I found out,” began Fryar. “There’s a ton of great football players that will be playing in it so to be apart of it all is really exciting.”

It will officially finalize Fryar’s time as a high school football athlete but while some senior stars may have a countdown clock across their final year, such was not the case for Fryar who was all business all the time.

“I really just tried to focus on each game each week and not focus on it being my last year,” said Fryar. “I knew I had to be there for my coaches and teammates and I was having a great time.”

Once Fryar officially departs from the high school ranks, he will be joining a Northwestern Red Raider team fresh off of a 9-2 season complete with a trip to the NAIA Football Championship Series where they fell to ninth-ranked Saint Xavier 25-20. It’s a historic football atmosphere that Fryar will be walking into with a pair of national championships and a trio of national runner-up honors. It’s something that Fryar has had his eye on especially with brother Blake Fryar already among the roster. As for Parker’s reasoning, while family history was part of it, there was so much more that brought the gridiron star to Orange City.

“Getting to play alongside my brother will be really cool but I was also drawn to Northwestern because of the coaching staff and academics,” started Fryar. “The coaches are invested in you as a player and a person and focused on how you do off the field as well as on it. Also, the academics are top quality and that was important in my decision.”

Parker’s time as a high school athlete will conclude with the Iowa Shrine Bowl Classic which will take place on Saturday, July 18 inside the confines of the UNI-Dome.