Anthony Potratz had 23 points and six rebounds to lead Keokuk to a 62-42 Southeast Conference boys basketball win over Fort Madison at Keokuk Friday night.

Isaiah Seay scored 11 points for Keokuk and Boone Messer added 10 points and eight rebounds. Dayton Davis led Fort Madison with 15 points and Jayden Fedler scored 10.

Keokuk improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference. Fort Madison (2-5, 0-3) hosts Notre Dame Monday.

NEW LONDON 74, VAN BUREN 23: Grant Swanson led a trio of Tigers in double figures and New London cruised to a SEI Superconference South Division win at New London.

Swanson finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five steals. Teammate Blaise Porter had 16 points and six steals. Kade Benjamin added 13 points and seven rebounds. The Tigers' Demonte Watkins had eight rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. Devon Swanson had six rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocked shots.

New London (3-2) is idle until Jan. 3 when it plays WACO at Wayland. Van Buren is 2-5.

PEKIN 63, L-M 43: Kennan Winn's 13 points paced the Panthers to a North Division win over Louisa-Muscatine at Letts.

Dawson Wehrle led Louisa-Muscatine with 12 points. Dallas Vasquez and Brock Jeambey each scored 11 for the Falcons.

Louisa-Muscatine (0-6) plays at Wapello Jan. 3. Pekin is 5-2.

LONE TREE 75, WAPELLO 54: Keegan Edwards scored 24 points and led three Lions in double figures in a North Division win at Lone Tree.

Cory Krueger scored 13 and Tyler McCullough added 12 for Lone Tree. Maddox Griffin paced Wapello with 20 points. Caden Thomas scored 14 and Rhett Smith added 13.

Wapello (2-4) hosts Louisa-Muscatine Jan. 3. Lone Tree is 6-2.

HIGHLAND 53, COLUMBUS 20: The Huskies coasted past Columbus in a North Division game at Riverside.

Columbus (0-8) hosts Hillcrest Academy on Jan. 3. Highland is 7-1.

HILLCREST ACADEMY 59, W-MU 45: Hillcrest Academy posted a North Division win at Kalona.

Winfield-Mount Union dropped to 2-4. Hillcrest Academy is 3-3.

CLARK COUNTY 60, ILLINI WEST 40: Brandon Kracht poured in 32 points and Clark County (Missouri) defeated the Chargers at Carthage, Illinois.

Cole Jackson led Illini West with 11 points. Nick Manzo scored nine and Isaac Schreake added seven.

Illini West slipped to 0-9. Clark County is 5-2.