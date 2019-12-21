There are plenty of ways to make the end of a decade memorable but perhaps none more so than the conference winning performance by the Van Meter/Earlham wrestling team Saturday in Panora.

Held within the confines of Panorama High School, the Bulldogs captured ten total top-three finishes to earn the conference crown with 255.5 team points. Woodward-Granger came in second with 205.5 team points followed by Panorama with 153.5 points to round out the top three. Highlighting the overall efforts for the Bulldogs were five first-place finishers on the day. It began with Riley Harger at 120-pounds. Harger picked up two pinfall wins to bump his total win count to 12 on the season. That included a 3:16 pinfall win over Panorama’s Logan Christe for first place and 24 team points.

Colby Wiederholt, Class 2A’s seventh-ranked 126-pound wrestler captured a first-place finish as well. The senior entered the semi-final round after a quarterfinal round bye and proceeded to capture his seventh pinfall win of the year over Lane Williams of Ogden (2:45). That set Wiederholt up for a first-place showdown with Justin Garcia of West Central Valley. From that battle, Wiederholt walked away victoriously with a 19-11 major decision win and his 14th overall victory of the 2019-20 campaign. All that earned the senior 23 team points towards the winning cause.

That then bled into Bryce Cole at 160-pounds, taking down his semi-final opponent with a tech-fall win followed by his seventh pinfall win of the year to capture the title (2:53). For his efforts, Cole was awarded 23.5 team points on the day. Even though he started his competitive wrestling season late, Caleb Swalla came out firing in mid-season form as he had to go through three separate opponents en route to a conference title. Swalla took three periods to do so but in the end, he captured pinfall wins in both the quarterfinal and semifinal matches. Perhaps the easiest match of the day for Swalla came in the title game as the fifth-ranked 170-pound wrestler picked up his second major decision win of the year, 15-6 over Cale Pritchett of Woodward-Granger.

Derrin Sesker at 285-pounds captured his 13th and 14th wins of the year but they came as quite the pair of challenges. In his longest pinfall win of the year, the Class 2A fourth-ranked 285-pound wrestler took 5:54 to defeat Pleasantville’s, Matthew Kauffman. He then turned around in a late barn-burner during the title match and edged out Ryley Snell by a 3-2 decision.

There was one second-place earner on the day for Van Meter/Earlham and that was Tyler Haynes at 145-pounds. Just like Swalla, Haynes had to go through three opponents on the day. He began his day with a 9-0 shutout over Braiden Beane of West Central Valley and then followed that up with his seventh pin-fall win to enter the title game. Unfortunately from there, Haynes had a tough time against Panorama’s Emry Colby, falling by a 10-4 decision. Regardless of the final Haynes did provide 19 team points.

Other strong finishes on the day included Aiden (195-pounds) with a third-place finish and 17 team points and was one of four third-place finishes for the Bulldogs. The other four third-place finishers included Easton Padilla at 106-pounds (14 team points), Mason Drake at 113-pounds (16 team points), and Trey Bond at 182-pounds (14 team points).

The Bulldogs will now get to celebrate their title-clinching victory a little longer than normal with the winter break. Once they do get back onto the mats, however, it will be all focus on their Jan. 7th triangular in Guthrie Center against East Union and ACGC.