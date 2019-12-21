If ever there was a game to cap off the 2019 portion of the high school basketball campaign, it was the thrilling contest between Waukee and Valley boys basketball teams Friday night in Des Moines.

It was an exciting contest with over seven lead changes in the final quarter alone but in the end, it was Waukee to capture the victory late 70-66. It was a close contest all the way through four quarters of action and that included a back-and-forth first quarter that ended in a slight Warrior lead 18-16. That lead increased ever so slightly but still a close contest that Waukee led 35-31. Payton Sandfort and Wyat Heston led the first half scoring for the Warriors with eleven points each.

The big storyline within the first half was the equal scoring on both sides. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the host Valley Tigers went on a tear capturing 9-of-20 shots from field goal range along with four made three point shots to go on a 19-13 run to lead at the half 35-31. That started a fire underneath the visiting Warriors as they came out of the halftime break strong shooting 77 percent from the floor and 33 percent from three-point range. That helped to open things up for the Warriors who went on a 23-14 run to wrap up the third quarter of action.

Throughout the first half of play the big production player for Valley was Eli Rairdon doing his damage down in the paint but for the second half, that production moved to the perimeter with Jake Auer. The Tiger senior ended the night with over 30 points scored with over half of that production coming in the second half. That included helping out with Valley’s 17 point fourth quarter run. Fortunately for the Warriors, they withstood the attack and held on for their fifth straight win to open up the 2019-20 campaign.

Payton Sandfort did the honors of sealing the win with a late game free throw set and he also earned the honor of Waukee’s leading scorer on the night. The junior poured in 27 points for the contest on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor and showcased his offensive versatility as he tallied a season-high 12 free throw attempts and ten made free throws overall. He also hauled in a team-best eight rebounds for the night and a season-high seven assists. Following his production was that of Tucker DeVries who had to wait to the second half to see his offensive production come around. Well over half of his points scored came in the final two frames and helped him to earn 15 points on the night courtesy of 5-of-11 shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Heston Wyatt added in 12 points towards the winning cause on 4-of-7 shooting from both field goal range and the three-point line.

In total the Warriors shot 23-of-43 from field goal range while connecting on six three-point shots and 18 made baskets from the free throw line. They picked up a season-best 17 assits on the night and 26 total rebounds for the contest.

The next game on the docket for Waukee won’t come until the 2020 portion of their schedule which will take place back inside the confines of Waukee Field House as they take on Mason City Friday, Jan 3.