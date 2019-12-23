Notre Dame is synonymous with history and success in college football. There have been lean years, just like there is for any program, but the Fighting Irish have regained some of the status they once held with their on-field performances the last few years.

Brian Kelly, who has roamed the sideline for the last decade, has led the program to 32 wins in its last 38 games, and has won 10 games each of the last three seasons. Last year included a berth in the Cotton Bowl and College Football Playoffs.

When No. 15 Notre Dame meets Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl later this month, it will be the third-straight opponent the Cyclones have played in the postseason in search of 11 wins. Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. (ABC) in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

“We’ll probably all be taking laptops with us (on recruiting trips) in terms of just starting to get a really good idea of this Notre Dame team,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “I follow football enough to know they’ve got a great quarterback, they’ve got a really good coach and they’ve got a really good defense. All those other things we’ll go to work on the details of it.

“It’s the same process it would be for any opponent but it just so happens we have to do something in recruiting first so we can finish that off the right way.”

What Kelly has done with the Fighting Irish, particularly this season, was transform the offense into one of the most potent in the nation.

Notre Dame is averaging 37.1 points per game, which ranks 13th nationally and is the highest mark of Kelly’s decade in South Bend. It scores red zone touchdowns on 78.4 percent of its opportunities and is in the top 7 nationally in fewest turnovers committed (11).

Defensively, ISU has held opponents to 25.3 points per game, but is 112th nationally in turnovers gained (13).

Quarterback Ian Book is the first Fighting Irish quarterback in school history to pass for 2,500 yards, rush for 500 and throw 30 touchdowns in a single season. Wide receiver Chase Claypool and tight ends Cole Kmet and Tommy Tremble all give book weapons on the outside.

“I know the quarterback is pretty good, I’ve seen them off and on here and there,” ISU safety Greg Eisworth said, “but I’m excited to dive into the film.”

Notre Dame dealt with injuries up front offensively while running back Jafar Armstrong is starting to come on as a weapon on the ground. Kelly wants to see that facet of the offense take steps leading up to the bowl game so the unit overall has more balance.

“We ran the ball when we wanted to run the ball this year. That’s a big deal,” Kelly said. “When we needed to run clocks out, when we needed to run the football, we ran it when we wanted to. That’s the mark of a good running game. Do we want to be more consistent? Absolutely. Do we want to have bigger opportunities in the running game with explosive plays? We certainly do.”

The X-Factor in the Cyclones-Fighting Irish matchup is the staff shakeup at Notre Dame. Offensive coordinator Chip Long reportedly won’t return to the Fighting Irish staff, and isn’t expected to coach in the bowl game.

On the defensive side, Notre Dame has held 24 of its last 25 opponents to 30 points or less and has given up just 3.09 points per game in the first quarter this season.

Defensive lineman Khalie Kareem powers the defensive effort at the line of scrimmage. He has 10 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

The Fighting Irish’s three starting linebackers lead the team in tackles, but safety Alohi Gilman is fourth with 66 stops while adding a sack, interception and two forced fumbles. Jalen Elliott, another safety, has two interceptions and a pair of pass breakups.

Brock Purdy, conversely, has put up one of the best seasons by an ISU quarterback in school history. The sophomore has broken or tied 18 school records, including season records for passing yardage (3,760), passing touchdowns (27), completions (295), total offense (4,025) and 300-yard passing games (6).

Purdy, an all-Big 12 second-team pick, is also a top-five quarterback nationally in passing yards per game (313.3), total offense per game (335.4) and fourth in completions per game (24.6). The second-year starter sees the postseason stage against Notre Dame as another unique challenge in the Cyclones’ learning process.

“I feel like growing up, it’s a team I watched play along with all the other programs and stuff,” Purdy said. “To be able to play against such a rich history of a program like Notre Dame is pretty special especially with all the things we’ve been through.

To cap off the season with a game like that is going to be really exciting.”