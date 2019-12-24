SAN DIEGO — It's been a wild week for the University of Iowa football program.

There was recruiting to wrap up and talk about and, of course, the death of Hayden Fry, the man who put Iowa football back on the map 40 years ago and has his name stamped all over Iowa City.

And, of course, a little preparation for Friday's bowl game against USC — you know the University of Southern California.

Now it's game week, so sit back and enjoy as we kick things of with ... 5 Things about the Trojans.

1. The team — USC is very young with only four senior starters.

It heads to San Diego riding a three-game winning streak with wins over Arizona State, California and UCLA to end the regular season. The Trojans also have won five of six, losing only to Oregon, 56-24, after wins over Arizona and Colorado. The other losses are Brigham Young, 30-27, in overtime, to Washington, 28-14, and to Notre Dame, 30-27.

A lot of folks associated with the program wanted and expected more, however.

The Trojans average 33.17 points and 462.2 yards per game. Most of that comes through the air (335.92), but USC is getting 126.3 yards on the ground.

The defense has struggled at times, allowing 27.75 points and 415.2 yards per game, including 166 on the ground.

Vavae Malepeai and Kenan Christon are the leading rushers at 66.57 and 62.17 yards per game. Melepeai has scored six touchdowns.

Freshman Kedon Slovis has completed 71.82 percent of his passes for 3,242 yards with 28 TDs. More on him later.

Michael Pittman Jr. is the favorite target with 95 catches for 1,222 yards and 11 TDs.

Linebacker John Houston Jr. leads the team with 100 tackles.

2. The coach — Clay Helton has had a heck of a ride as head coach at USC.

A Gainesville, Fla., native who graduated from the University of Houston, he came in as quarterbacks coach in 2010 and three years later was promoted to offensive coordinator under Lane Kiffin.

He got his first head coaching stint in the 2013 Las Vegas Bowl -- a 45-20 win over Fresno State -- when interim coach Ed Orgeron resigned after USC hired Steve Sarkisian. In 2015, Sarkisian took a leave of absence and eventually was fired. Back in the interim role, Helton guided the Trojans to a 5-4 record.

Are you still following this?

He officially took over in 2016 and guided the Trojans to 10-3 and 11-3 seasons, including a win in the Rose Bowl following that first season. USC dipped to 5-7 last year but now stands 8-4 heading into Friday's game with Iowa.

Now Helton is feeling the heat. Many fans wanted him gone after the season, but he stuck.

Los Angeles Times columnist LZ Granderson wrote it all came down to one thing. Money.

"At a reported $3.2 million (a year), good for 43rd place nationally, Helton is not even the highest-paid coach in the city. Perhaps for a university facing big bills to deal with big problems (NCAA allegations against the basketball program), a buyout north of $20 million on top of the cost to hire another coach and staff, as well as funding the requirements said coach would want, wasn't something leadership wanted to do."

He also took heat for the recruiting class the Trojans signed last week.

According to the 247Sports Composite, USC's class -- only 11 players signed during the early period -- ranks last in the Pac-12 and 79th nationally.

Former Trojan QB Matt Leinart tweeted "Oregon is the new Usc in recruiting on the West Coast... back in my day no one dared to recruit So Cal. Now it's open season and Oregon is hunting!"

3. The quarterback(s) — If that wasn't confusing, this could be.

USC started the season with four scholarship QBs, but at one point this season was using a QB-turned-safety as a backup.

When J.T. Daniels was named starter, Jack Sears entered the transfer portal. Daniels completed 25 of 34 passes for 331 yards and a TD in the opener, but was lost for the season after injuring his knee.

Enter true freshman Slovis, who was coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer and native Iowan Kurt Warner at Desert Mountain High School. He then suffered a concussion in Game 4 and had to sit. That put Matt Fink under center and he responded by completing 46 of 70 passes for 574 yards while seeing action in seven games.

Slovis ended up missing only one full game and was named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year after completing 260 of 362 passes. He has a QB rating of 167.60 and averages 294.73 yards per game.

4. The Orange Bowl — The last time these two teams met was in the 2003 Orange Bowl and that didn't go well for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa opened the game in Miami with a 100-yard kickoff return by C.J. Jones and led, 10-7, at the end of the first quarter.

It was all USC after that, however, and the Trojans won, 38-17. USC ended up with 550 total yards, 303 through the air.

USC is 7-2 against the Hawkeyes and has won the last six games, outscoring Iowa, 282-91. Iowa's last win in the series was 35-34 in Los Angeles ... in 1961.

5. History lesson — USC is one of the most storied programs in college football.

Look at these numbers: 11 national titles, 39 conference championships, six Heisman Trophy winners, 168 All-Americans, 52 bowl appearances (with 34 victories) and 511 players in the NFL.

Maybe that's why 8-4 doesn't cut it.

USC and Iowa actually share a bit of history.

Howard Jones coached the Trojans to four of those national titles between 1925 and '40. He had a 121-36-13 record in L.A. and won five Rose Bowls.

Before moving west, Howard coached at Iowa for eight seasons, compiling a 42-7-1 record from 1916 through '23. His 1921 and '22 teams went 7-0 and won national titles, two of only four the Hawkeyes can claim.