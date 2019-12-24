Brock Purdy on Jones: "I've looked up to him this year a lot"

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deshaunte Jones walked through the tunnel at Camping World Stadium, strapping up his pads and buckling his helmet in anticipation. The last start-of-the-week practice of his Iowa State football career had arrived, and it all started to sink in that this is it.

“Man, it went by super fast,” the senior wide receiver said. “In the blink of an eye.”

Jones put together one of the most accomplished careers for a receiver in ISU history, ranking in the top 10 all-time in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions, which is a testament to his longevity and skill.

His lasting impact, though, will be about more than numbers.

As an agent of change when Matt Campbell was hired four years ago, Jones has always been an important figure within the locker room. His final season, however, brought about different roles and expectations, shifting Jones’ teammates to look for guidance.

In that role, he’s thrived.

“When things are getting tough, Deshaunte is always that guy that we look to really,” sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy said. “And for me as a young guy still, going on for next year, I can take that and apply it to my game as far as leading the offensive line, leading the receivers and leading the tailbacks.

“Deshaunte has done a great job, and I’ve looked up to him this year a lot.”

Purdy inspires confidence in his teammates too, but Jones’ voice carries weight in its own right. The 5-foot-10 slot receiver made his presence known as the Cyclones readied for their final drive of the Texas game last month.

What he said got everyone in the right headspace.

“Deshaunte was out there telling us this is our moment, this is our time to do what we’ve done in the past as far as making the game close and not finishing,” Purdy said. “When he told us that at the end, we went out and capitalized.

“He made a huge first catch in that drive to start it off. That’s just one example of what he’s done all year.”

Jones has put together the most prolific season of his career, catching 72 passes for 832 yards and two touchdowns — the only number that has dipped — while becoming the go-to option for Purdy out of the slot. They way in which Jones plays slot receiver, can set the offense into rhythms, and the comfort the Cincinnati native has felt in his high-volume role is where he knows he’s grown.

“That (confidence) something I trained myself to do before the season even started,”Jones said. “I kind of just put that in my head that I was going to be that guy they came to. I was just preparing for that moment, rose to the occasion and am just here for my teammates.”

Recruiting isn’t an exact science, especially when a player changes positions from high school to college, but Campbell saw high-end potential in Jones while he was recruiting him at Toledo. So when he got the job at ISU in late November 2015, Campbell pitched Jones on Ames.

“Whatever my statement was, it was like, ‘You’d better get your butt here to Iowa State and come play for me,’” Campbell said. “I remember going through a lot of that at the University of Toledo with him and his mom and his family.

“He’s certainly been a huge asset to why we’ve been able to have success. From the day he’s stepped on the field at Iowa State, he’s been an asset for us.”

Now as the Cyclones (7-5) prepare to take on No. 15 Notre Dame (10-2) on Saturday (11 a.m./ABC), Jones is going to relish being in the postseason for the third-straight year after joining Campbell at a place that had fallen on hard times. It’s a fitting end.

“It just shows all the hard work we’ve put in,” Jones said, “and what we’ve sacrificed to be here.”