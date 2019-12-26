WAUKEE — The Ballard wrestling team went into the holidays on a high note after winning the Group B championship at the Al Garrison Duals Saturday.

Ballard went 5-0 in duals against Group B competition. That put the Bombers’ season record at 13-3.

Ballard opened with a 78-6 victory over Des Moines North-Hoover. Reese Broer (126 pounds), Thomsen Harrison (132), Gage Long (138), Wyatt Borg (145), Alex Bangs (152), Gabriel Christensen (160), Rylee Davidson (285) and Landon Broer (106) each won by fall for Ballard in the dual.

Nate Nessa (170), Mason Askelsen (182), Brody Ehresman (195), Jack Chism (220) and Lane Kahler (120) received forfeits against North Hoover.

The Bombers defeated Ottumwa by a 64-15 score. Long, Borg, Bangs, Nessa, Askelsen, Ehresman, Chism, Davidson and Aiden Edgar (113) won by fall, Reese Broer picked up a 14-2 major decision and Owen Loudon (106) received a forfeit.

Ballard whipped Sioux City North, 60-23. Connor Finch (152), Christensen, Nessa, Chism, Davidson and Landon Broer all won by fall.

Tiernen Edgar (138), Borg, Nick Wacha (182) and Ehresman received forfeits.

In its fourth dual Ballard bested Urbandale, 57-16. Borg, Bangs, Christensen, Askelsen, Ehresman, Chism, Davidson and Landon Broer earned pins for the Bombers against the Jayhawks.

Nessa won by a 5-1 decision over Urbandale’s Mason Sherwood, Harrison edged Jackson Kluesner by a 5-4 score and Long held off Kacey Ross by a 5-2 decision.

The Bombers wrapped up the duals with it’s toughest dual — a 48-36 triumph over Des Moines East.

Bangs, Christensen, Nessa, Askelsen, Davidson, Reese Broer and Long all won by fall against the Scarlets. Landon Broer picked up a victory by forfeit.

Final Group B team standings: 1. Ballard, 2. Urbandale, 3. Des Moines East, 4. Ottumwa, 5. Sioux Center North, 6. Des Moines North-Hoover.

HUXLEY — Jack Chism and Landon Broer sparked the Ballard wrestling team to a 36-29 comeback victory over Bondurant-Farrar in the final dual meet of a triangular dual with the two teams and I-35 Dec. 19.

After defeating I-35 in its opening dual, 58-21, Ballard found itself trailing Bondurant-Farrar 24-22 when Chism went on the mat to face the Bluejays’ Kyle Pitzen at 220 pounds. There were only three matches following Chism and Pitzen, so a win was pivotal for each team.

Pitzen controlled most of the first two periods to take a 4-3 lead. But in the third period Chism came up with a big takedown and got a two-point near-fall out of it to pull off a dramatic 7-4 victory in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

“The team needs me — people in the stands need me, coach (Steve Mickelson) needs me,” Chism said. “I wrestle because I love Ballard. I love this community and I love the school. I’ve just got to fight every single day for them.”

Chism’s victory put Ballard up by one point. Rylee Davidson followed by pinning Bondurant-Farrar’s Scotty Hutchinson in 4:17 to give Ballard a 31-24 lead.

In the penultimate match of the dual Broer faced off against Bondurant-Farrar’s Cody Hay.

Hay jumped out to a 5-0 lead and looked poised for a lopsided win. But 18 seconds into the second period Broer caught Hay in a headlock and pinned his shoulders to the mat.

“I just stuck him,” Broer said. “The team got me pumped up. It felt really good that my team cheered me on.”

Broer pinning Hay was a potential 12-point swing in Ballard’s favor.

Had Broer lost Bondurant-Farrar would have won. The Bluejays’ Chase Fiser pinned Ballard’s Elisha Haan at 113 in the final match, but Broer’s victory had already clinched a Bomber team win.

“It’s for the town and for the team,” Chism said. “It’s not for us.”

Ballard’s other victories against Bondurant-Farar were by Gage Long at 132, Alex Bangs at 152, Gabriel Christensen at 160, Nate Nessa at 170 and Mason Askelsen at 182. Long pinned the Bluejays’ Payton Rowe in 4:40, Bangs pulled off a 14-2 major decision over Christian Oleson, Christenson stuck John Powers in 2:43, Nessa earned a 4-2 decision over Porter Smith and Askelsen edged Cody Hall, 5-4.

Both Ballard and Bondurant-Farrar were deducted a point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In the victory over I-35 Long, Wyatt Borg, Christensen and Askelsen each scored a fall for Ballard. Long stuck I-35’s Chase Baker in four minutes, 35 seconds, Borg downed Logan Wearmouth in 19 seconds, Christensen toppled Chase Darst in 2:56 and Askelsen whipped T.J. Duff in 53 seconds at 182.

Nessa and Reese Broer added wins by technical fall. Nessa defeated Curtis Jacobe, 15-0, and Broer downed Tryston Palmer at 126, 16-0.

Landon Broer, Chism, Bangs and Thomsen Harrison (138) each received a forfeit against I-35.

Ballard 58, I-35 21

106 pounds - Landon Broer (B) won by forfeit. 113 - Ryan Steinlage (I-35) won by fall over Elisha Haan (B), 0:52. 120 - Nick Steinlage (I-35) won by fall over Lane Kahler (B), 1:53. 126 - Reese Broer (B) won by technical fall over Tryston Palmer (I-35), 19-3. 132 - Gage Long (B) won by fall over Chase Baker (I-35), 4:35. 138 - Thomsen Harrison (B) won by forfeit. 145 - Wyatt Borg (B) won by fall over Logan Wearmouth (I-35), 0:28. 152 - Alex Bangs (B) won by forfeit. 160 - Gabriel Christensen (B) won by fall over Chase Darst (I-35), 2:55. 170 - Nate Nessa (B) won by technical fall over Curtis Jacobe (I-35), 15-0. 182 - Mason Askelsen (B) won by fall over T.J. Duff (I-35), 0:54. 195 - Brock Thompson (I-35) won by fall over Brady Ehresman (B), 5:27. 220 - Jack Chism (B) won by forfeit. 285 - Ryley Snell (I-35) won by decision over Rylee Davidson (B), 4-0.

Ballard 36, Bondurant-Farrar 29*

106 - L. Broer (B) won by fall over Cody Hay (BF), 2:18. 113 - Chase Fiser (BF) won by fall over Haan (B), 1:05. 120 - Dalton Rowe (BF) won by fall over Kahler (B), 4:33. 126 - Trevor Oberbroeckling (BF) won by decision over R. Broer (B), 8-6. 132 - Long (B) won by fall over Payton Rowe (BF), 4:40. 138 - Kaeden Lozano (BF) won by fall over Harrison (B), 0:56. 145 - Aiden Lewis (BF) won by decision over Borg (B), 7-3. 152 - Bangs (B) won by major decision over Christian Oleson (BF), 14-2. 160 - Christensen (B) won by fall over John Powers (BF), 2:43. 170 - Nessa (B) won by decision over Porter Smith (BF), 4-2. 182 - Askelsen (B) won by decision over Cody Hall (BF), 5-4. 195 - Ethan Smith (BF) won by fall over Ehresman (B), 1:00. 220 - Chism (B) won by decision over Kyle Pitzen (BF), 7-4. 285 - Davidson (B) won by fall over Scotty Hutchinson (BF), 4:17.

*Both Ballard and Bondurant-Farrar were deducted one point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

NORWALK — Ballard was limited to three wins on the mat in a 51-15 setback against Norwalk Tuesday.

The Bombers received two wins by fall and one by decision in falling to 6-3 on the season. Norwalk had five pins, four wins by decision, one by major decision and one by technical fall.

Luke Hartsook and Alex Bangs earned the falls for Ballard. Hartsook stuck Norwalk’s Theodore Clark in four minutes, 24 seconds at 113 pounds and Bangs pinned Seth Turner in 1:23 at 152.

Gage Long scored Ballard’s other win. He edged Norwalk’s Austin Brenizer by a 4-3 decision at 138.

Norwalk 51, Ballard 15

106 pounds - Trenton Harper (N) won by technical fall over Landon Broer (B), 15-0. 113 - Luke Hartsook (B) won by fall over Theodore Clark (N), 4:24. 120 - Donovan Card (N) won by fall over Lane Kahler (B), 1:18. 126 - Keaton Moret (N) won by decision over Reese Broer (B), 14-7. 132 - Landon Card (N) won by fall over Thomsen Harrison (B), 3:27. 138 - Gage Long (B) won by decision over Austin Brenizer (N), 4-3. 145 - Caden Nunez (N) won by decision over Wyatt Borg (B), 11-4. 152 - Alex Bangs (B) won by fall over Seth Turner (N), 1:23. 160 - Ethan Vetterick (N) won by major decision over Gabriel Christensen (B), 14-0. 170 - Nick Marker (N) won by fall over Nate Nessa (B), 3:55. 182 - Tristen Duncan (N) wno by fall over Jeremiah Wilkinson (B), 2:32. 195 - Jason Kritzler (N) won by decision over Brady Ehresman (B), 5-1. 220 - Hunter Blomgren (N) won by fall over Jack Chism (B), 3:01. 285 - Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (N) won by decision over Rylee Davidson (B), 5-2.