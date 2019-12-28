Mistakes plague ISU once again

ORLANDO, Fla. — A handful of plays don’t ultimately decide the outcome in a three-score loss, but they can set a tone for what comes. Iowa State needed to play a clean game to topple Notre Dame. Instead, it ended the year with a thud and its biggest loss in three years.

The 15th-ranked Fighting Irish routed the Cyclones from start to finish in a 33-9 game at the Camping World Bowl, removing a lot of the suspense from the action in the first half. Six plays in the first, and a couple in the second, were a continuation of what plagued ISU (7-6) all year.

“Very frustrating,” senior receiver La’Michael Pettway said. “We made the game plan simple, we had great preparation, Coach made a great game plan, we didn’t execute at times and it was critical at times. We didn’t come through and at the end of the day Iowa State beat Iowa State and we can’t allow that to happen.”

A defensive stand to open the game after Notre Dame (11-2) elected to receive the kickoff appeared to give ISU the early jolt of positive play it needed. A special teams gaffe, and subsequent turnover, stopped that goodwill in its tracks.

Tarique Milton fielded the Jay Bramblett punt and returned it four yards only to have it knocked loose by Alohi Gilman and recovered by the Irish's Chase Claypool, the game MVP. Eight plays later, the Irish tacked on a field goal, which looked like a winning situation for ISU. Then things got worse.

A promising start to the next Cyclones drive, which was ignited by true freshman Breece Hall on a 23-yard run, moved into Notre Dame territory when quarterback Brock Purdy hit receiver Deshaunte Jones for an 11-yard gain. The next play, however, Purdy fumbled on a sack as he rolled to his right and it was recovered by the Irish. Eight plays later, a touchdown a 10-0 lead.

“Just coming down to the details of taking care of the football, taking what the defense gives you and things like that, I need to get better at that,” Purdy said. “All season long I’ve been turning over the ball in critical moments and that’s something I’m going to hammer away on in the offseason and you saw it on the first drive, we’re moving and the next thing you know I lose the ball. It kills momentum. That’s one me and I’ll get better from it.”

Two turnovers in the first eight minutes, which led to 10 points, aren’t ideal but are able to be overcome if other facets of the game are sharp, or a little luck tips your way. ISU was neither lucky nor sharp all afternoon, with Marcel Spears’ near-interception in Irish territory serving as the kind play the Cyclones needed to wash away the miscues.

“Those six, seven, eight plays, saying that and doing that are two different things and I’m the first guy to know that and understand that,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “So getting over that hump, taking that next step, boy, that’s a great challenge and it’s a great challenge for Iowa State football, but no greater challenge that I’d rather tackle than that challenge right there and I know our coaching staff feels the same way.”

On the drive after Spears’ deflection of quarterback Ian Book’s pass, Purdy and Hall guided ISU on a quick drive that set the Cyclones up just outside the red zone.

On 1st and 10 at the 26, Purdy looked for Pettway on a flag route on the left side of the field. Pettway appeared to grab the ball in the end zone for a moment, but the coverage team knocked it away. Instead of climbing to within three, ISU was kept at arm’s distance and eventually kicked a field goal of its own.

“Iowa State beat Iowa State,” Pettway said. “Credit to Notre Dame, but at the end of the day Iowa State beat Iowa State.”

Another Notre Dame field goal gave it a 10-point lead midway through the first half, and ISU became willing to be more shrewd with its decision-making process. Unfortunately for the Cyclones, the calls that were made didn’t impede the Irish’s defense in the slightest.

On 4th and 1 from its own 45, after a pass to Charlie Kolar fell half a yard shy of the conversion, Purdy and Hall lined up in the backfield to go for it. After both teams took a timeout, Purdy handed off to Hall on an inside read that slammed into the Irish front. Turnover on downs.

“I thought we were going to get pressure off both edges,” Campbell said. “We needed an inch, we secured both edges and whether that was push or whatever that was, we didn’t get it. You talk about two 4th and 1s, you talk about two forced fumbles, man, it’s really hard to beat a really good football team not executing in those critical situations.”

With one more chance to trim its deficit before halftime, which had become a 20-3 game, ISU looked to move the ball quickly. Milton caught a 28-yard mass to go across midfield. Two plays later, Sean Shaw caught another 28-yard pass to move the Cyclones to the 3-yard line.

As ISU tried to run tempo and get a snap off quickly, Bryce Meeker, a fifth-year senior, was flagged for a false start to push ISU back. From there Purdy threw three incompletions, while facing two hurries, leading to a Connor Assalley field goal and a 20-6 halftime deficit.

“I’ve seen great growth in some of the areas that have occurred during the season, yet there are still areas that we have to get figured out,” Campbell said. “You can’t jump offsides inside the 10-yard line any more than Iowa State football has this year. That’s coaching. It can’t be blaming anybody. It’s coaching. You can’t continue to give up 3rd and long. That’s coaching.

“Some of those areas, we have to look in the mirror and figure out how to get those things answered. Those are things that have continued to rear its ugly head. I’ll be the first one to take accountability for it. We’ll do a great job this offseason figuring it out.”