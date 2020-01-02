It was a strong outing for the ADM wrestling team Thursday night as they opened up 2020 with a triangular sweep at home.

The Tigers hosted conference foes Boone and Perry and walked away with a 49-21 win over the Toreadors along with a 48-32 victory over the Bluejays. ADM picked up 18 wins in total, ten of which came by way of pinfall. The Tigers picked up their fifth win of the 2019-20 campaign against Boone. Justice Paulson at 195-pounds started the winning ways by capturing a 56-second pinfall win over McGuire Bryant. Thomas Boorn followed suit with his eighth pinfall victory of the season. Kaden Sutton used some early points to hold up for his 99th career victory in a 3-0 decision win. That was one of three decision victories for the match and also included Ben Smith at 120-pounds (6-0) and Sam Halloway at 113-pounds (13-9). Cooper Greenslade (106-pounds) and Ty Hook (145-pounds) both won via forfeit while Nathan Tapken at 160-pounds picked up four points for the team with a 9-0 major decision win.

The closer match-up on the night came against Perry where the Tigers won eight matches compared to six for the Bluejays. That included Justice Paulson who was one of five Tigers to go undefeated on the night. Boorn and Sutton continued things as both struck for pinfall wins while Carter Greenslade also kept his night unblemished while Ben Smith did the same with a forfeit victory. David Finnegan (126-pounds) and Kadin O’Connor (132-pounds) both picked up their sixth pinfall victories of the season while Jacob Crystal at 170-pounds walked away with his seventh pinfall win of the campaign.

The next event on the docket for the Tiger grapplers will be a short trip to Grimes where they will battle it out with the Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs inside the confines of Meadows Gym. The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m.