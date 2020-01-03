Thanks to early offense that never waivered, the Dallas Center-Grimes boys basketball team ran away with their 2020 opener in a 70-38 rout over non-conference foe Boone.

Held within the confines of DC-G Meadows Gym in Grimes, the Mustangs got out to a very fast start, closing out the first quarter on a 24-8 run. That then transferred into a 45-19 advantage at the halftime intermission. The first half alone was pretty fruitful shooting 61 percent from the field and 50 percent from the three-point line.

That then transferred well into the second half for the Mustangs who added 25 points across the second half for the eventual 70-38 victory. Despite the overall score, it was a game that had its fair share of competitiveness as DC-G head coach Joel Rankin explained.

“Boone lost a lot of senior talent from last year but they were still a strong team tonight,” said Rankin. “They kept it tight with Winterset who was ranked number one at the time so this is a team that is capable of doing damage. I thought our guys did a great job of handling whatever they threw at us both offensively and defensively.”

Offensively across the second half, the Mustangs once again shot over 50 percent from the field as a plethora of Mustangs got the chance at varsity minutes. Overall, sophomore phenom Cole Glasgow led the way with 18 points across the first half of play alone followed by junior star Luke Rankin. Rankin himself had a strong scoring night but once again it was the assist category that highlighted his night with nearly ten assists. Rankin came into the match-up with 41 assists on the season ranking him second across the entire Class 3A landscape. As it stands now, Rankin ranks as the top assist machine in the class, something Luke himself values far more than the scoring.

“For me, it means more to see my name in the assist column than the points column,” began Rankin. “I’m all about winning as a team first before me scoring. It just feels better knowing my team is being productive and we’re winning. As far as the Class 3A aspect, it’s cool to see but more importantly, it means the team is doing well.”

From the assists to the scoring, the Mustangs provided the fans with a very fluid offense that actually didn’t need a lot of set plays to produce. With the came in hand for most of the contest, coach Rankin set the open style in motion although it sure looked like the players were producing well-executed sets.

“It’s awesome, we have a ton of plays we have to remember and it’s nice with games like these where we don’t have to run them and just go and play basketball,” started Rankin. “In games coming up we’re going to have to rely on running plays so it’s a good change of pace to play in games like these.”

The Mustang win officially keeps their record unblemished through seven contests, the best opening mark to a season in four years for the program. Next up for the 2019-20 Mustang squad will be taking on Indianola in another home contest on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Tip-off will get the game going at 7:45 p.m.