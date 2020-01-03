While some high school wrestling teams kicked off the 2020 portions of their schedules Thursday around the area, the Waukee High School wrestling squad is hitting the road. They will be taking on The Clash event in Minnesota across both today and Saturday. It’s a ten-team event and the Warriors are one of three Iowa based squads in attendance. The Clash is a nationally known event that brings in teams from California, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

The Warriors come off of a strong performance in their home Al Garrison Duals before the holiday break struck. It was a second-place performance in the end and while it was a performance many would be overjoyed with, it was another point of improvement for head coach Chad Vollmecke and his squad.

“We had a solid outing but there were still some things that weren’t us,” began Vollmecke. “We did some good things but we made some mistakes that we don’t normally make.”

The Warriors did, of course, show a lot of positives for the coaching staff that included five individuals who went unblemished across the Al Garrison Duals. That ranged from Thurman Christensen to Conner Kelley and more that have not just helped the team across the Al Garrison Duals, but the season as a whole.

“Conner is a really dedicated wrestler and is great about homing in on his craft,” said Vollmecke. “He’s quick with both his hands and his feet.”

Vollmecke also highlighted Christensen and others including Kelley about their mental approach to the game that has helped lead the Warriors into success for the 2019-20 season.

“These guys truly lead by example,” said Vollmecke. “Love these guys, they are great humans as well as great wrestlers.”

Now, the Warriors are taking on a diverse field spanning multiple states in The Clash. It yet again comes within the first half of the season and exposes the team to a variety of talented opponents. The Clash marks the second out of state event for the Warriors and one that continued to follow the team’s pursuit of never-ending perfection.

“There’s a lot of good talent involved and it’s a chance for us to see where we are as a team,” said Vollmecke.

The Clash event will span across two days beginning today and ending Saturday.