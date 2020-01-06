* History made on the diamond with Van Meter baseball

Across the summer of 2019, many people were out enjoying the sun, playing outside, or enjoying one of the many aspects summer has to offer.

Then there was the Van Meter baseball team. A team that stormed through the regular season and wound up capturing the Class 2A state title marking just the second-ever summer state title. Right from the first pitch, it seemed like a season destined for greatness, greatness that would carry on the Van Meter legacy. The thing that adds more to the story is that even though no one can predict a state title, it was all in the plans according to head coach Eben Baumhover.

“In the end, this is what you plan for,” began Baumhover. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t expect us to accomplish this to some degree back when the season began. Most of these guys are returners from last year’s state-run so when you couple the great talent here with experience, it was certainly in the plans to win it all this year.”

Excitement poured into each of their 34 wins on the season which just so happened to mark the highest win total by a Bulldog team in seven years.

* Zach topples Class 3A wrestling for the crown

There aren’t too many times you get to see utter dominance shine through from the beginning of a season all the way through to a title run. For Waukee High School wrestling fans, they got a taste of that and more with wrestling superstar Anthony Zach.

There was a lot of hype entering Zach’s final year as a high school wrestler, and he more than met any expectations by capturing the Class 3A individual state crown within the 170-pound weight class. The senior took to the state meet with 40-plus wins already under his belt and ended up walking away from his final high school campaign with a 46-3 overall record and a state tournament title.

“Anthony is a guy who has put in the extra work and has trained for the big moments and the stage wasn’t too big for him, in fact, he was too big for the stage,” said Waukee head wrestling coach Chad Vollmecke. “His presence on this team has been great both on and off the mats.”

Zach’s title marks the fourth time in Waukee’s wrestling history that an individual has captured a title. The other three came from Kyle Biscoglia from 2016-2018. Zach was both an imposing and inspirational like figure that these days resides within the confines of the University of Northern Illinois.

* Never quit mentality sends ADM baseball to Principal Park

If you take a look at some of the most successful organizations, teams, and people, among the various things credited with such success, comes the never give up mentality.

The never quit mantra has been the basis of many happy endings and memorable moments and such was the case for the 2019 ADM High School baseball team. It was a season that was thought to be left for dead with a full month on the schedule void of any victory what so ever. Then from the continual positive persistence from an amazing head coach and the true grit of the players themselves, came a trip to the hallowed grounds of Principal Park in Des Moines, home of the Iowa high school state baseball tournament. From a season that had more ups and downs to count, a group that never knew of the word quit showed the world what means the most as head coach Jason Book explained.

“This is a huge thing for the kids, the coaching staff, and the community,” said coach Book. “This group has proven that it’s less about the wins and losses column and more about getting hot at the right time. When you have the right components in place, you can throw the record aside.”

After upsetting District 16 top-seed Dallas Center-Grimes in a low scoring 3-1 affair in the district final, ADM, a team that had graced the state tournament just three times prior, battled against a storied Harlan program. Even with the David vs. Goliath theme continuing strong for the Tigers, they were posted up against a Cyclone squad fresh off of their 19th state tournament appearance in program history.

ADM threw past pedigree aside and battled, holding Harlan to just one run, something that just one team was able to accomplish all season. It was a heartwarming story intertwined with one of the oldest sports tales ever spoken, to never quit. The win continued to push coach Book’s win total north of 100 career victories. It may not have ended with a state tournament win, but it will be a season forever remembered across ADM athletic history.

* DC-G girls golf captures history with state tournament trip

They say there’s a first time for everything and as crazy as it sounds, the Dallas Center-Grimes High School girls golf team captured the program’s first-ever state tournament berth.

Despite being the smallest school in the Class 4A field within the postseason, the Fillies captured the programs’ first-ever state tournament appearance. Once at the big dance, the Fillies placed seventh overall, highlighting perhaps the most phenomenal season under the direction of John Klassey. The historical impact didn’t just leave with the programs’ first state appearance but a team record of 50-8 as well, one of the best marks under a Klassey led squad. It was a season that will stick into the memories of the DC-G faithful for years to come with a lot of the credit going towards the trio of seniors that led the way.

“These seniors are just great golfers and they’re exceptional teammates,” began Klassey. “They’ve helped this team out immensely all season long from how they read the course to proper club management. They’ve been great for the younger girls and this program as a whole.”

The 2019 Fillies sure set a precedent and a benchmark for future teams to strive towards. The 2019 Fillies produced one of the best nine-hole and 18-hole averages than any other team over the past ten seasons. They are definitely the goal set for future Fillie squads.

“This group really showed what they are capable of and what can happen if you really put the work in,” started Klassey. “All their practice paid off and sets an example of what it takes to reach state.”

* Ecklund, Burmeister make history for Waukee boys’ tennis

In sports, even the longest drought or winning streak can and will be stopped. Such was the case with the Waukee boys tennis duals pair of Will Ecklund and Noah Burmeister. The sophomore, senior pair teamed up after never having paired up in state meet play to capture Waukee’s first-ever doubles pair title in program history.

The reputation of the duals pair proceeded them prior to the state tournament as they entered as the top-seeded duo in the Class 2A field. Both were dominant singles players but neither one hesitated to answer the call to team up and hunt for a title.

“Both Will and Noah are dynamic singles players and for the last few seasons Noah has been shining at state singles but it just seemed like now would be a great time to combine their efforts,” began head coach Eric Wetzel. “Most dominant singles players have trouble working together as a pair but the moment I witnessed how Will and Noah performed basically as one cohesive unit, I thought why not put them together. We talked it over with both of them and they agreed almost instantly and it’s really taken off from there.”

Teamwork was the phrase of the year for Burmeister and Ecklund, and for that matter, the entire Waukee boys tennis team as a whole in 2019. Both Ecklund and Burmeister were as solid on the tennis courts as they were off of it, bringing not just physical skill but mental skill as well.

* Sherlock represents Van Meter golf in state golf

For the first time in over seven years, Van Meter boys golf had representation at the 2019 Iowa high school state golf meet.

Held within the confines of the American Legion Memorial Golf Course in Marshalltown, Dylan Sherlock showcased his skill as a Bulldog in front of all the high school golf scene. In just his freshman season no less, Sherlock was phenomenal, leading the Bulldog squad in both nine and 18-hole averages throughout the majority of the 2019-20 campaign. The regular-season success continued and rolled into the postseason including the state qualifying meet in which he shot an impressive 18-hole total of 82 which officially gave him his first-ever ticket to an Iowa High School state event. It’s often really difficult for an individual of his age to produce such a solid season at the varsity level, but as boys head golf coach Addison Boughton mentioned, Sherlock’s strength lies more in the mental side of the game than the physical.

“Dylan’s mental approach to the game has been key for him,” said Boughton. “He typically does not let one bad shot turn into two. Dylan’s feel around the greens has also helped with his success this year.”

Once he arrived at the state meet Sherlock and the rest of the Class 2A field had to battle against more than other golfers but the weather as well. Said weather cut the two-day state meet short to just one day, but when the rain settled on the grass, Sherlock had wrapped up a tie for eighth-place with (ironically) and eight-over-par score of 77. That kept the freshman in rarefied air as he became the only Bulldog boys golfer to capture a top-ten state finish in over 15 years. The 2019 season was exciting and Dylan Sherlock sure provided some of that excitement, in a setting where excitement is kept quiet.

*Brayden Broderick represents on the biggest of stages

It’s one thing to shine on the local stage, it’s another thing to shine on the national stage, but it’s something entirely different to shine on the largest stage of them all…the global stage.

That is something that very few have been able to do but something the Dallas Center-Grimes High School athlete Brayden Broderick excelled at in 2019. Once the calendar turned towards August, Broderick joined a select few mixed martial arts athletes in the World Youth Pankration Championships held in Rome Italy. Long had people known about the talent of Brayden on the wrestling mats but few knew of his endeavors in mixed martial arts. Thanks to qualifying at the state and regional levels along with countless road trips across the United States, Broderick earned his way onto the global stage, representing the red, white, and blue.

“It’s an amazing feeling just to be a part of it all and knowing that I’ll be representing my country makes it even more amazing,” said Brayden. “I haven’t had a whole lot of events where I’ve represented my country so there’s definitely another level of excitement to it.”

The very same training and skills that have helped Broderick in the hunt for the World Pankration Championships have also helped him out in other avenues as well including wrestling for Team Iowa. That also includes earning a title in the world Jiu-Jitsu NAGA World Championships.

“Brayden is very dedicated and puts in the work each and every day,” said father Colin Broderick. “He’s a very hard worker that has a strength in mixed martial arts and others but he also is very skilled mentally and that’s what I think sets him apart.”

Whether it’s Jiu-Jitsu, MMA, or even wrestling on the mat, Broderick comes nothing short of 100 percent effort. That along with other aspects makes Brayden perfect for the variety and the style of fighting he pursues.

“Brayden has always had great hand-eye and hand-foot coordination and he’s a really quick individual ever since he started sports,” said Colin. “That has allowed him to take on different sports and events and to be as successful as he has been with them.

Ultimately, representing your school is cool, representing your state is amazing, but representing your country is something phenomenal and far beyond what most people get the chance to do. Brayden Broderick had that chance and he made the absolute most of it.

* New youth football league set to change the game

The sport of football in the 21st century has been met with mixed reviews over recent years. It’s fast-paced, energizing atmosphere brings excitement met with an equal amount of criticism.

Despite the unfair nature of the criticism, concussions and other injury-related topics at times have dominated conversations regarding football in recent years. It’s the injury side of the game that has nearly but the game upside down…until now.

Looking back at all the successful role models of the past either academically or athletically, one thing has been constant and that has been early success. The kind of success that is established early on as a young child and groomed throughout life.

Enter the new youth football league being established around the Des Moines Metro area. It’s a league involving the communities of Dallas Center-Grimes, Norwalk, Johnston, and ADM. It’s a league that is set on changing the narrative and bad practices of the game by teaching the proper techniques and mindsets about football as early as possible in a child’s life.

“The thing about football that is different from any other sport at this point is that other sports have a gradual system like hitting off the tee in baseball and a reduced field size in soccer,” began DC-G head football coach Scott Heitland. “With football, those at the youth level play with the exact same dimensions as those playing in the NFL. Superstar Tom Brady plays on the same dimensions as a fifth-grader and that is something I’d like to change about the game.”

It’s a league not just aimed at shaping football for the better, it’s been a league proven to have shaped the game for the better. Entering it’s third year of existence and led by former Iowa High School Football Coaches Association president and current head coach for DC-G Scott Heitland, kids and parents alike are once again being attracted to the gridiron with as much passion and excitement as ever before.

*Local swimming stars take to the national stage

It’s not often that you get to see high school athletes end up on the national stage but that’s what two Waukee High School athletic stars did as the 2019 year wound down.

Senior and future University of Minnesota star Cameron Linder and sophomore standout Drew Reiter were given the chance to take on the national swimming stage in the Speedo Junior Nationals in Washington. Each swimmer took on four events each and represented Waukee High School among hundreds of other swimmers across the country. It was another embodiment of putting in the work and the rewards will follow. Such hard work by both Linder and Reiter has given them quite a reputation that helped them earn national recognition.

“He’s big time and we’ve seen that from year one, he’s been able to step up and handle the pressure and do a lot of things that others would love to,” began head coach Dan Briggs of Linder. “He was able to make the big meet seem small and he’s one of those guys you just don’t see very often.”

Both took part in four events while at the Speedo Junior Nationals and for Linder, it was his second trip onto the national stage and one that he himself took on quite differently.

“The first trip for me was almost overwhelming and I was just taking it all in,” began Linder. “This time I knew what to expect and was far calmer. Plus it was nice to have a teammate in Drew there as well.”

To earn a ticket to Junior Nationals is a near monumental event but for coach Briggs, this was something that he’s not surprised by at all.

“While it’s amazing to see them earn their way, it’s something that I’ve come to expect out of those two,” said Briggs. “It’s a real testimate to the hard work and training they’ve put in. As a coach, it’s really exciting to have swimmers of that caliber on your team.”

Throughout their time, Linder placed 11th out of over 80 swimmers in the 400 IM prelims and 47th in the 200 Yard IM while also capturing an 89th place finish in the 100-yard backstroke. Linder rounded things out with a 76th place finish in the 200-yard backstroke event. Reiter added in a 63rd place finish in the 200 IM which he followed up with a 34th place finish in the 200 Yard Butterfly event which highlighted the event.

* Two ADM wrestling phenoms take to the collegiate scene

There aren’t many athletic duos that create such a lasting impact that the effects are still felt a year later. One such duo who’s athletic efforts on the wrestling mats that are still talked about today are former ADM High School standouts, Nolan Harsh and Andrew Flora.

For four straight years, ADM High School wrestling fans were treated to amazing skill and character from these two grapplers. Both Harsh and Flora brought to the table what very few could in the wrestling world. They drew interest from both wrestling and non-wrestling fans alike once they stepped out onto the mats. Thanks to the pair signing to wrestle for Iowa State University on April 24th, fans will still be able to catch the electrifying duo. Despite Flora having already committed to Minnesota State University and Harsh looking out of state as well, the decision to team up at Iowa State came as pleasant and exciting surprises. In the end, it became seemingly the perfect destiny bound destination for both wrestlers as aptly put by current ADM head wrestling coach Chris Hatchitt.

“It may sound cheesy now but it really seemed from the beginning like both Flora and Harsh were destined to go to the next level,” mentioned current ADM head wrestling coach Chris Hattchitt. “Iowa State really seems like the right fit for both of them not just because of both wrestle at such a high level, but because they can grow and develop far more than where they’re at now with attending Iowa State. As crazy as it sounds with how good these guys are, Iowa State is a program that can take these two to new heights.”

While the grappling brothers currently take to the collegiate scene now, their high school endeavors are still talked about to this very day.

*Waukee girls bowling captures history in state title

The 2019 season was positive for nearly ever Waukee High School athletic program. It was especially nice for the veteran-laden Waukee girls bowling team.

On the heels of a state tournament-best score of 2,855, head coach Christopher Roberts and the Warrior girls bowled their way to the programs few state meet trips. More importantly, the Warriors captured the program’s first-ever team state title. With the help of an 895 Baker score, their second-place score of 1,960 was quickly boosted to a first placemark and a state title for Waukee.

The Warriors bested the entire Class 3A field at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo, a field that was very tough to go up against but one that coach Roberts knew his team could defeat.

“I knew these girls were capable of pulling off a state win but it was still quite the spectacle to see with how they bowled,” began Roberts. “Everybody knew the stage they were on but (they) kept calm and focused on being consistent, something we’ve been working on all season long. It may not have been the highest score they’ve bowled all season but it may well be their best overall performance of the season.”

A big reason for the first place finish had to do with the fact that four separate Warrior bowlers earned top-12 finishes. Maddie Peterson produced the top score for Waukee (404 series) followed by Morgan Marean (403), Bri Hulgan (395), and Halie Marean with a series score of 391. Those girls and more produced the grandest of outcomes and had coach Roberts extremely proud of his team.

“These girls helped to accomplish the biggest outcome to Waukee girls’ bowling ever,” started Roberts. “They helped to give this program its first state title and that’s counting the days when bowling at Waukee was just a club sport and not a school-sponsored one.”

The Waukee girls bowling team sure stood out in 2019 and showed to the rest of the bowling world what the Warriors are capable of. Overall on the season, Waukee captured a 15-4 record across 12 matches bowled. They averaged over 3,000 pins per match complete with an individual game average of 153.0 and a baker score average of 151.9.

* Grimes native Brett Moffitt captures repeat crown at Iowa Speedway

There have been many big-time accomplishments throughout professional racing history but few, if any, have matched what Grimes native Brett Moffitt was able to do Sunday, June 16 at the Iowa Speedway in Newton in the 11th Annual M&M’s 200.

Moffitt came into the race as the defending M&M’s 200 champion and was quite ready to take a second title. In the end, he would capture a repeat crown but it came by rather unusual means. Normally a race winner would lead the field to at least a small degree but Sunday afternoon, Moffitt’s title came without having led a single lap all race long. What brings even more intrigue into the story is that Moffitt wasn’t the first driver to cross the finish line. Ultimately, rival driver Ross Chastain, who led the final 141 laps of the race, crossed the finish line first but was deemed disqualified after the now-standard post-race inspection by NASCAR discovered that the number 44 truck was too low when measured with NASCAR’s height sticks. That meant that not only did Moffitt capture his second straight Iowa Speedway crown, but it also marked the first overturned victory by NASCAR since 1955.

In slightly similar fashion to last year, the M&M’s 200 win (presented by Casey’s General Store) represented one of Moffitt’s first marquee wins of the season and in fact, marked his first overall victory of the 2019 campaign. It also marked Moffitt’s sixth top ten finish of the season. Assuming the victory will still stand, Moffitt has practically secured himself in the final eight-driver race as he sits fourth in the overall standings with 378 points, just 51 points behind points leader Grant Enfinger. For his winning efforts, Moffitt also earned $50,000 for GMS Motorsports courtesy of the Triple Truck Challenge program.

“This is a big shift in momentum for us began a joyful Moffitt. “We had a solid day today and it was our smoothest race as far as performance and execution. We did our jobs and did what we needed to do we just came up a spot short on the track. So a lot of positive takeaways from our performance today.”

* ADM’s Kaden Sutton commits to Iowa State University

After a long, thought out process filled with many suitors, ADM’s very own Kaden Sutton has made up his mind as to his athletic and academic careers.

Those who have enjoyed watching Sutton deliver eye-popping athletic performances over the years won’t have to go far for his collegiate endeavors as Sutton announced through Twitter that he will be playing football for head coach Matt Campbell and Cyclone football.

Sutton has been a menace to opposing offenses throughout his career and his efforts have been highlighted in his senior high school season. Across his senior campaign alone in 2019-20, Sutton captured a team-leading 54.5 tackles, 47 of which came as solo tackles. On an even more impressive note, Sutton picked up 29 tackles for loss ranking him tops among all Class 3A tacklers on the year. The senior also added seven solo sacks and 7.5 total sacks on the season. For his career, Sutton has amassed 116 total tackles and dropped 49 would-be players in the backfield for losses. With the 7.5 total tackles produced across the 2019-20 campaign, Sutton has over ten total sacks across his tenure with ADM football.

It was quite the 2019 gridiron campaign for Sutton but one that he reflects on as something he is up for again.

“My senior football season has been so fun and very exciting,” began Sutton. “My teammates are great and in a team sport like football, great teammates are huge. I also have to give credit to all my coaches from coach Carter to coach Alumbaugh and more. They always believed in me and helped me improve to where I’m at today.”

It’s the coaching staff in that Sutton continued on with a plethora of high praise.

“These coaches are much more interested in your development as a person and not just a football player,” started Sutton. “They’ve really helped me become more explosive from the snap and to be just as focused mentally as physically.”

Following the rest of his senior season at ADM High School, Sutton will be joining up with a Matt Campbell led squad that just completed their 15th major bowl game appearance. The Cyclones have accumulated a total of 518 total wins since their inception in 1895.

*Brennon Woody shines one more time

On a hot day at the Cownie Soccer Complex on May 30, the Dallas Center-Grimes boys’ soccer team saw their season come to a close with a first round state tournament loss and with it, the prevailing thought that the amazing high school tenure of All-Conference goalkeeper Brennon Woody was over.

That was the thought, but reality had different plans for Woody. A mere matter of days following DC-G’s exit from the state tournament, the future Wartburg College star took on one last high school contest in the Iowa High School Boys All-Star Game held at Drake Stadium.

The storied career that produced 193 total saves averaging over five per game while allowing just 31 goals total over the course of two seasons, has one more shot. Woody will be joining the All-Star West team performing the goalkeeper duties.

They say timing is everything and it was a combination of crazy and perfect timing that led the Woody’s participation.

“I was actually on vacation in Sweden when I got the email and was quite surprised,” started Woody. “At first I didn’t know if I could make it because they needed an answer quickly and I was so far away, but we made a plan and we’re making it happen.”

Woody graced Drake Stadium for practices just over ten hours removed from a flight back from Sweden.

“It’s been a whirlwind, there’s been a lot of flying and moving around with little sleep but it’s all worth it in the end,” started Woody. “I’ve actually been practicing while in Sweden so I’m not rusty or anything so that will help a lot.”

Woody marks just the first Mustang soccer player to grace the All-Star game in quite some time and the honor is well understood by Brennon himself.

“It feels amazing to be thought of as one of the best because of all the great players there are in this state,” said Woody. “It means a lot to me especially because I get another chance to play with some of the best players in the state in a high school setting. I’ll remember this forever.”

There have been many star athletes to come through Dallas Center-Grimes High School but when it comes to encapsulating the 2019 season, Brennon Woody highlights what has been a fantastic season.

* Another title in the books for Waukee boys soccer

Another year in, and now another state title for the Waukee High School boys soccer team. Waukee took to their sixth ever state tournament appearance and blew through the state tournament field all the way to the state title game where they captured a second state tournament crown in as many seasons with a 3-1 victory over nine-time champion Iowa City West.

It marked a perfect ending to a dominating season in which the Warriors concluded with an unblemished 22-0, becoming just the first team in Class 3A to end the season with a perfect record since Johnston completed that feat back in the 2013-14 season. It seemed effortless by the Warriors as they outscored playoff opponents 18-1 in the process.

As for the grand finale in the state title game, the Warriors established themselves early both in the field and on the scoreboard, starting with freshman CJ Coppola who took an exceptionally well placed cross from senior Max McLaughlin to provide Waukee with a 1-0 lead just four minutes into the contest.

“Coppola’s goal was an example of what we’ve been preaching as a team this entire season,” began Acebey. “When everybody puts in 100 percent and does their job, nothing is impossible or out of reach. Max had a well-placed pass and CJ was aware enough to recognize where the ball was headed and beat his opponent to the punch.

The Waukee offense has allowed just a handful of goals all season after scoring first and in fact didn’t allow a single goal all first half.

There’s no doubt about it, the 2019 season was as magical as they come and finally brought some closure to coach Acebey who coming into the state tournament said his team would never be satisfied until the season was finished. After claiming the title coach was finally able to say satisfaction was earned.

“Yeah, this has culminated in a lot of stress to flow out of my veins, it’s something we’ll remember for the rest of our lives,” began Acebey. “Now we’re no longer viewed as newcomers to state but now in the conversation along with Iowa City West, Bettendorf, and Valley. To be among that conversation in terms of success at the state tournament is huge and now we’ll never look back.”

Despite the loss of eleven seniors from the 2019 roster, there’s still a lot of excitement on the horizon as Waukee will bring back 67 percent of their offensive production for the 2020 campaign.

* ADM pitching star Logan Crannell takes on All-Star Series

In one last hurrah of high school baseball, ADM senior Logan Crannell and head baseball coach Jason Book took one last shot at playing baseball for the season in the annual All-Stars Series, which was held at Carroll Stadium in Carroll August 8.

The series is set up to welcome the top outgoing seniors to one last hurrah, which was really appreciated by Crannell across the four day span.

The All-Star Series participants were broken down into four teams based on school size. The teams were the Small Schools East squad, the Small Schools West squad, the Large Schools East team and the Large Schools West team. Crannell was placed on the Small Schools West team and officially became the seventh ADM player to make the All-Star Series and the 13th overall player from an Adel based school. Nearly half of the list of ADM players making the All-Star Series also earned their way into the ADM Athletic Hall of Fame at one point.

Just as he did for the majority of the regular season for the Tigers, Crannell opened up the All-Star Series on the mound for the Small Schools West team, which took place on Thursday, August 8. It was a wild back and forth contest that unfortunately fell against Logan and the Small Schools West squad by a final score of 7-6 to the Large Schools West team. Crannell and the Small Schools West team then moved on to play the Large Schools East team where they won 8-6 Friday but then fell to Small Schools East 10-1 on Saturday. The final game Crannell and the Small West team would play was on Sunday, August 11 where they would be defeated by the Large Schools East team 6-2.

It was a strong performance by Crannell in what may or may not be his final time tossing a baseball around the diamond competitively. It was a fitting way for a player who dominated 2019 to end off his high school playing career.

* Parker Fryar to take on one last high school endeavor

There are many ways for an Iowa high school football player to end off his career but perhaps none better than an appearance at the annual Shrine Bowl Classic in Cedar Falls.

Held within the UNI-Dome it’s a spectacle that posts the top senior gridiron talent in the state up against each other in one last battle on the high school gridiron. One such player that will be attending is Van Meter’s own Parker Fryar.

A dominant force no matter what side of the ball he rests on, Parker has been a talent coaches around the state would love to have. The sport of football has seemingly been engrained in Parker for as long as he can remember and it’s been something that has always been apart of his life.

“I’ve loved football ever since I was a little kid,” Fryar mentioned earlier in the season. “It’s been a huge passion of mine for so long and I also have family involved so it makes things that much more exciting.”

Fryar in his farewell season with Van Meter High School football was a wrecking ball to opposing offenses. He paced the Bulldogs with 86.5 total tackles on the season including six for a loss. His numbers also put him sixth overall in Class 1A, second overall among teams with winning records. Parker has been an individual who’s never been shy about taking a shot on the offensive side as well.

Once Fryar officially departs from the high school ranks, he will be joining a Northwestern Red Raider team fresh off of a 9-2 season complete with a trip to the NAIA Football Championship Series where they fell to ninth-ranked Saint Xavier 25-20. It’s a historic football atmosphere that Fryar will be walking into with a pair of national championships and a trio of national runner-up honors. It’s something that Fryar has had his eye on especially with brother Blake Fryar already among the roster.

“Getting to play alongside my brother will be really cool but I was also drawn to Northwestern because of the coaching staff and academics,” started Fryar. “The coaches are invested in you as a player and a person and focused on how you do off the field as well as on it. Also, the academics are top quality and that was important in my decision.”

Parker’s time as a high school athlete will conclude with the Iowa Shrine Bowl Classic which will take place on Saturday, July 18 inside the confines of the UNI-Dome.