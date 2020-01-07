It was a tough battle Tuesday night as the previously ranked Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball team took on Class 5A conference opponent Indianola.

The hometown fans got to witness an exciting back-and-forth game but unfortunately, they witnessed a DC-G loss as the Fillies fell short 47-41. The loss suffered meant their fourth overall loss of the 2019-20 campaign and just the fourth time held under 50 points in a single game. It was certainly tough sledding as Indianola kept DC-G’s primary scoring threats at bay for pretty much the entire first half. Leading scorer Jordan Cunningham was held scoreless across the first half for the first time, not just this season, but dating well back into last season. Other strong scorers for the Fillies like Avery Korsching were also kept scoreless while Julia Reis was held to under four points across the first half.

Even with that said, the Fillies managed to take a 12-7 first-quarter deficit and find themselves down by just three points entering the halftime break. Once DC-G came out of the intermission, they delivered a strong performance with an 11-9 third-quarter run. Unfortunately, several four and five-point runs by Indianola kept DC-G from finding a lead and eventually they were left without having earned a lead in any one quarter. That then turned into their fourth loss of the season.

Junior Lexi Protzman had a strong night leading all DC-G scoring with 12 points off of nearly 50 percent shooting from the floor. Protzman also went 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. As for Cunningham, the future collegiate star ended the night with just three points scored, her lowest total in over two years. Ella Lampe was next up on the scoring list with nine points total followed by Emma Miner with seven points scored.

While there are several reasons why the Fillies suffered the loss, the night could very well just be chalked up to a bad shooting night overall. That included going just 3-of-20 from three-point range. Overall the shooting wasn’t on point and it aided in the defeat.

“We didn’t have our best shooting night tonight and certainly we’re capable of much more,” said DC-G head coach Adam Jones. “We just missed too many free-throws and ultimately it came down to us not shooting very well and not making our free-throws.”

Even with that being the case, the Fillies still put themselves in positions to come out on top, but that’s when the turnover bug reared its ugly head, something coach Jones also talked about after the game.

“Our turnovers were costly tonight,” began Jones. “Every time we’d stop them or get a big turnover, we’d make a mistake on our end and not capitalize on the mistakes they made.”

The defeat now gives the Fillies an overall record of 6-4 as they head further into their second week of action within the 2020 year. The Fillies will now take to the road for their next outing which will take them to Pella Christian for another conference battle on Friday, Jan. 10. The Fillies will look to ascend the .500 mark once again with their current conference mark sitting at 2-2. Tip-off will initiate the girl/boy doubleheader beginning at 6:15 p.m.