The continued quest to remain unblemished fell just short Tuesday night for the Dallas Center-Grimes boys basketball team. The Mustangs tangled in a battle of the top two Little Hawkeye Conference teams with Indianola.

It was a tight contest throughout most of the game until a not-so-great fourth-quarter hit, downing the Mustangs 65-53 for their very first loss of the 2019-20 season. It was a game that started out well in DC-G’s favor with a 12-4 lead midway through the first quarter of play. After Indianola came with a few points of a lead, DC-G rounded out the first quarter with a 16-12 advantage. Then adversity started to hit for DC-G as the visiting Indians went on several five-point runs and end off the first half on an 18-13 run and a 30-29 disadvantage at the halftime intermission. It was a rather strong first half by the Mustangs who shot over 45 percent from the floor while connecting on a pair of three-point shots.

The second half wasn’t as strong for the Mustangs who were outscored 18-10 in a third-quarter where they shot just 16 percent from three-point range and 36 percent from field goal range. The fourth-quarter saw DC-G fall on even harder times going just one-of-six to from field goal range to begin the quarter while witnessing Indianola go on several eight-point runs and even a ten-point swing. At one point the Mustangs saw a near 20 point deficit, their largest deficit of the season. Despite posting up some late scores and ending the quarter with 14 points, it was not enough to stop the run by Indianola who handed the Mustangs their very first defeat of the new campaign.

Cole Glasgow was the leading scorer for the Mustangs with over ten points earned at the halftime break.

The loss officially brings the Mustang record to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play. That marks a three-way tie for the top spot in the conference along with Indianola and Norwalk. The next chance for the Mustangs to grab a win will come on the road Friday, Jan. 10 in Pella. There they will be battling another conference match-up, this time with Pella Christian (1-2 in conference play). The game will get underway with tip-off beginning at 7:45 p.m.