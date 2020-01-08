Grant Swanson and Blaise Porter combined for 59 points and led New London High School to an 80-50 win over West Burlington in a SEI Superconference South Division boys basketball game at New London Tuesday night.

The Tigers sprinted out to a 20-7 lead in the first quarter.

Swanson led New London with 32 points and Porter, a freshman, scored 27 points. Devon Swanson added 10 points for the Tigers. Grant Swanson grabbed nine rebounds and Devon Swanson had eight. Porter had 11 assists and five steals.

Danville snapped West Burlington's five-game winning streak.

New London (4-3) plays Cardinal at Eldon Friday. West Burlington (6-3) plays Notre Dame Friday.

W-MU 61, L-M 43: Three Wolves reached double figures and Winfield-Mount Union won a North Division game over Louisa-Muscatine at Letts.

W-MU's Daunte Oepping led all shooters with 17 points. Juanito Piper scored 16 and Jared Arnold added 14. Brock Jeambey paced Louisa-Muscatine with 14 points and Dawson Wehrle added 10.

DANVILLE 64, CENTRAL LEE 60 (OT): Four Bears reached double figures but Danville needed an overtime to shake off Central Lee in a South Division game at Danville.

Danville's Cadence Williams hit a 3-pointer late in the game to tie the score and force overtime.

The Bears' Taylor Kennsett led all scorers with 26 points. Calin Vogelgesang scored 12 and Williams and Sawyer Nelson each added 11. Bronson Sargent and Dylan Stuecker each scored 17 points to lead Central Lee. Derick Denning had a double double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Danville (4-6) hosts Hillcrest Academy Friday. Central Lee (1-9) hosts Holy Trinity Friday.

CARDINAL 63, HOLY TRINITY 61 (OT): The Comets topped Holy Trinity in overtime at Fort Madison.

Blaine Bryant and Griffin Greiner scored 17 points each for Cardinal and Landon Becker added 14. Holy Trinity's Vasin Thurman led all scorers with 19 points. Blake Crabtree added 15 for the Crusaders. Jason Thurman had nine.

Holy Trinity (3-6) plays Central Lee at Donnellson Friday. Cardinal improved to 6-4.

HAVANA 55, ILLINI WEST 35: The Chargers fell at Havana, Illinois.

Nick Manzo led Illini West with 13 points and Isaac Schreake scored 11. The Chargers (1-13) host Seymour Friday. Havana improved to 6-7.

BHS FRESHMEN REMAIN PERFECT: The Burlington Grayhound freshman team moved to 7-0 with a 73-30 victory over Muscatine. The Grayhounds were led by Merquiche Lewis' 22 points. Alex Fawcett had 15 points, while Hunter Ford and Bryson Tate each dropped in seven points.

BOYS SWIMMING

GALESBURG 102, BURLINGTON 77: Burlington's Jacob Mohrfeld won two events and assisted with a relay win in the Grayhounds' dual meet loss at Galesburg, Illinois.

Mohrfeld won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:06.95 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:02.09. He teamed with Logan Crank, Colby Geiger and Wyatt Hellman for a victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay. They were timed at 1:49.42.

Hellman was in on three second place finishes. He was second in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events and teamed with Crank, Mohrfeld and Nathan Parks for a second place in the 200-yard medley relay. Crank added a second place in the 100 backstroke. Geiger, Taden Jameson, Jacob Ventvertloh and Jordan Watznauer finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

WRESTLING

MUSKIES SWEEP WAPELLO, BHS: Muscatine swept a double dual at Wapello, beating Burlington 66-11 and Wapello 57-16.

Wapello edged Burlington, 39-35, with both teams winning seven matches each.

Wapello had two double winners. Chase Witte at 120 pounds pinned Burlington's Brian Velazquez in 59 seconds and Muscatine's Garrett Head in 2:51. Wapello's Dawson Tipps had two forfeit wins at 106 pounds. Wapello's Christopher Ewart (138) and Daniel Meeker (145) pinned their Burlington opponents and Cooper Garrison (152) won a decision against Burlington. Owen Housman (182) won a major decision against Muscatine.

Burlington also had two double winners. Tyler Hartman at 195 pounds pinned both of his opponents — Wapello's Kainoa Seumanutafa in 30 seconds and Muscatine's Nathan Beatty in 1:42. Burlngton 132-pounder Duncan Delzell won a forfeit against Wapello and scored a 23-6 technical fall over Muscatine's Jett Fridley in 4:44. Burlington's Owen George (160) won a major decision against Wapello and Ian Taylor (126) and Nash Garlow (182) each won decisions against the Indians.