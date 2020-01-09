It may have taken a while, but the Waukee boys swimming team finally entertained their first home meet of the 2019-20 campaign Thursday night in a conference battle with Southeast Polk.

They then honored their first home meet with a victory in a 129-41 victory over the visiting Rams. While that alone would have made the night, there was more as the Warriors also put on their Swim for a Cure night, a cause that with a deeper meaning that anyone can get behind.

“We always emphasize with the guys that if we just teach them to be fast swimmers, we’ve let them down,” began head coach Dan Briggs. “There’s more to life than just being a fast swimmer and being number one. Tonight they got to see we’ve raised a lot of money to go help someone else in a cause bigger than ourselves. To have the act of kindness expressed, it’s a fun experience that has turned things into a brotherhood between these two teams.”

As for the meet itself, it was utter dominance from the Warriors who took first in all eleven varsity events and captured 27 top-three finishes. That occurred even though it was a different lineup with nearly ever swimmer taking on secondary events, something that the swimmers themselves feel is nothing but good.

“It’s always good to swim different events and expand your range,” said Drew Reiter. “It’s nice to mix things up and give you a fresh feeling and it also makes things more enjoyable,” added Cameron Linder.

On an individual note, it was AJ Abram to lead the way with two first-place finishes including the 200 IM and the 100 Yard Backstroke. Abram finished a second off of his 200 IM season-best with a mark of 2:02.63. Meanwhile, Abram’s 100 Yard backstroke time clocked in at 57.84 seconds. Future Minnesota Gopher star Cameron Linder picked up a time of 55.09 seconds in the 100 Yard Butterfly event.

Other first-place finishers on the night included Levi Manning in the 200 Freestyle (1:56.16), Andrew Peelen in the 50 Yard Freestyle (23.21 seconds), Clayton Gustofson in the 100 Yard Freestyle (52.88 seconds), Asher Havenhill in the 500 Yard Freestyle (5:08.64), and Jackson Whitaker in the 100 Yard Brestroke (1:04.11).

The relay events were just as strong with the 200 Yard Medley relay group of Eli Waltman, Whitaker, Abram, and Peelen clocking in a top time of 1:41.31. The same outcome happened in the 200 Yard Free relay thanks to the foursome of Waltman, Reiter, Whitaker, and Cooper Rogers (1:32.49). Finally, the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay group of Linder, Havenhill, Gustofson, and Peelen wrapped up the evening with a time of 3:27.47.

The win continues the streak set forth by the Warriors who have just one mark in the dual meet loss column across the entire campaign so far. Next up on the docket for the Warriors will be yet another road trip, this time to Johnston where Waukee will partake in a five-team invitational at Summit Middle School. The invite will include Carroll, Cedar Falls, Lewis Central, and Des Moines Roosevelt. The event will take place on Saturday, Jan 11 and will begin at 11 a.m.