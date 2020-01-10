Jacob Mohrfeld figured in four event victories and Nathan Parks had three to lead Burlington High School to a 114-45 victory over Davenport West in a boys swimming dual at the BHS pool Thursday night.

Mohrfeld won the the 200-yard individual medley in 2:06.91 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:21.14. He assisted two winning relay teams. Colby Geiger, Jordan Watznauer, Mohrfeld and Parks won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:55.61. Taden Jameson, Logan Crank, Mohrfeld and Geiger won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:38.32.

Parks won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.77, the 200 medley relay and he teamed with Cade Hillyer, Jacob Ventvertloh and Wyatt Hellman for a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:54.51.

Ventvertloh added a victory in the 200-yard freestyle, timed at 2:08.65.

Burlington also won the junior varsity meet, 59-13. Picking up wins for Burlington were Nick Trimble in the 200-yard freestyle (2:30.25) and Caledon Linquist in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.76). Burlington won two JV relays. Sam Ventvertloh, Will Neises, Neil Macomber and Michael Hellman won the 200-yard medley relay in 2:22.07. Greyson Burnham, Trimble, Benjamin Allen and Michael Hellman won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:46.57.

PREP BOWLING

HEAT SWEEPS: West Central High School swept Mount Pleasant and Washington in boys and girls bowling at Mount Pleasant.

The Heat boys won with 2,518 pins to Mount Pleasant's 2,452 and Washington's 1,841. West Central's girls won with 2,059 pins. Washington rolled 1,986 and Mount Pleasant had 1,947.

Ethan Oilar led the Mount Pleasant boys with a two-game series of 192-189—381. He was followed by teammates Levi Mills (366), Levi Svoboda (330), Tyler Fitzpatrick (276), Nolan Myers (255) and Cadenn Vaughn (240). The Panthers' Baker games were 179, 178, 158, 174 and 155.

Alexis Wohlleber led the Mount Pleasant girls with a 168-135—303. Other Mount Pleasant bowlers were Gillian Anderson (300), Arlouny Phosy (279), Megan Smith (255), Danielle Muhs (219) and Eden Svoboda (195). Their Baker games were 134, 107, 121, 130 and 99.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE RESULTS

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

DORETHY SETS SLIAC MARKS: MacMurray's Logan Dorethy, a sophomore from Hamilton, Illinois, set two St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletics Conference records Wednesday in a 164-156 win over Greenville at Jacksonville, Illinois.

Dorethy scored a SLIAC record 56 points. The 6-foot-7 center made 25 of 31 field goal attempts, also a conference record for field goals in a single game. He broke his own record of 24 field goals which he set last year. Dorethy grabbed 18 rebounds in the game.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

DMACC 57, SCC 56: Emma Knipe scored 27 points and Kianna McWhite added 14 points, but the Blackhawks came up short in a Region XI game at Cardinal Stritch Gymnasium in Keokuk.

Destiny Trujillo had four steals for the Blackhawks, while D'Shanna Schuster had four assists.

SCC (7-7 overall, 0-3 Region XI) plays Iowa Lakes at 1 p.m. Saturday at Keokuk.

GRINNELL 66, MONMOUTH 59: Tyria Heath scored 28 points to lead Grinnell to a Midwest Conference win over the Fighting Scots at Grinnell.



Carley Turnbull led Monmouth with 17 points and Becca Gallis added 11. Tarae Warner, a sophomore from Burlington, had four points and four rebounds for the Scots.