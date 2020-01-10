Rivalry matches are always a calendar circling event, and that was exactly the case Thursday night as the Waukee boys bowling team took on the West Des Moines Valley Tigers. It was Waukee’s first contest since the holiday break with a lot more than a simple win on the line.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the home lane advantage only went so far as Waukee fell by nearly 25 pins, thus suffering their fifth loss of the season. Waukee ended the night with 2,925 pins while Valley edged out the win with 2,948 total pins. Rivalry games most always tend to be close contests and that was the case Thursday. Both the Warriors and the Tigers were kneck and kneck throughout the majority of the contest.

Unfortunately for Waukee, what has been their strength for many years and most of the season, was anything but Thursday night. The close contest started to turn towards favoring Valley once Bakers came around. In that decisive second Valley utilized a strong start and an even stronger finish to out-edge Waukee 1,050-935.

“In the past Bakers have been our strongest point but that wasn’t the case tonight,” began head coach Steven Bossenberger. “Valley got hot at the right time and we just didn’t quite match it.”

Valley indeed did get hot at the right time, finishing over 100 pins above their baker average while the Warriors fell under their normal average.

On a positive note, nearly everybody on the Waukee roster has earned top bowler status at least once so far throughout the season. On Thursday, that honor went to Cameron Borst who picked up a season-best 472 with his series score and blowing well past his average of 377.8. His unique bowling style flashed and earned him a lot of praise.

“Cameron is a really experienced bowler and he’s shown that time and time again,” said Bossenberger. “His parents have bowled and he’s been bowling a long time. His style works great for him and he’s very productive with it.”

Following Cameron was Charlie Titus who also produced one of his highest series scores of the year at 406. That included jumping out of the gates extremely strong at 224 game one score. Joseph Barnes III was up next posting a 399 series score while freshman Luke Adams captured a 339 series score and Joe Jensen bowled a 338. In the sub role, Tate Marsh bowled a 374.

The loss puts the Warriors back slightly to a 13-5 record. Next up for the Warriors will be another road contest which will take place in Marshalltown on Thursday, Jan. 16 with a start time set for 3:45 p.m.