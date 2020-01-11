Notre Dame High School girls basketball coach Jim Myers truly is a blessed man.

While Myers was in Rochester, Minnesota, on Wednesday and Thursday undergoing chemotherapy and radiation in his ongoing battle with cancer, he left the planning for Friday night's showdown against Class 3A's 11th-ranked West Burlington in the capable hands of assistant coaches Steve Gray, Mike Walters and Meghan Stephens.

Class 1A's 10th-ranked Nikes carried out the game plan to perfection, rallying from a nine-point deficit to pull away for a 64-54 SEI Superconference South Division victory over the Falcons at West Burlington High School.

And immediately after the game, Myers gave credit where credit was due.

"It was a great win for us. We thought we had a good couple days of preparation," Myers said. "My staff did a great job. I had what I like to call one of my suntan trips up to Minnesota, so the staff did a great job preparing these girls the last two days. I'm really proud."

"It's a huge step. It really shows us where we are and where we stand," Notre Dame freshman post player Gabby Deery said.

Just how good was the Nikes' game plan? They held West Burlington junior Sydney Marlow, Class 3A's third leading scorer averaging 20.4 points per game, scoreless.

"We thought we had a really good game plan defensively coming in," Myers said. "We thought that if we were really disciplined defensively, there are some things we could do to neutralize their strengths and it worked out for us tonight."

West Burlington (9-2 overall, 6-2 South Division) scored the first nine points of the game, including a 3-pointer and layup by Natalie Vandenberg and baskets by Annaka Harris and Samantha Dazwo.

"We got in a little bit of foul trouble," West Burlington coach John Vandenberg said. "Notre Dame did a great job. They played a real good game. They might have been a little more physical than we were tonight, and that hurts us a little bit. But it might have been a good thing for us to lose that one. We were playing with too much emotion. We got down and you could see we were pouting a little bit. You deserve to lose if you're going to do things like that. Hopefully we learned. If nothing else from this game, hopefully we learned that."

"We didn't come out the way we wanted to, obviously. We got off to a bad start. We battled back in that first quarter. Our philosophy has always been hard, smart and together. They've really bought into it and they're really believing it. They're playing really good basketball right now and I'm really proud of all of them," Myers said.

Notre Dame (10-0, 8-0) got on the scoreboard on a 3-pointer by Hope Ward, who fouled out of Tuesday's win over WACO. Madelyn Stutsman came off the bench to sink three 3-pointers to jump-start the Nikes' offense.

"Stutsman really got us going there. She shot the ball really good tonight," Myers said. "Everybody contributed tonight. It was a great team win."

The Nikes' full-court press sped the Falcons up, causing them to rush shots and commit turnovers which allowed the Nikes to take a 38-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

"I thought our press was effective tonight. It's been a few games since it's been effective. We don't like to be pressed. Sometimes pressing teams don't like to be pressed. I think we bothered them at times, which helps us gaining a little bit of confidence back," Myers said. "West Burlington is a very good team. We knew it wasn't going to be easy. We got up several times and they battled back and took the lead. We answered the bell every time and that's what you've got to do."

Deery and Katy Stephens began to heat up inside for the Nikes in the final eight minutes. Deery scored nine of her team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, while Stephens scored 11 of her 15 points in the final stanza.

"I just have to think, next play. Then I have to do what I know to do," Deery said. "I fixed my mistakes and started finishing and I started communicating better with my teammates."

"We finally have an inside presence. We're still not finishing at a high enough percentage as we would like to see, but I think it's getting better every game, every practice," Myers said.

"They have a great opportunity to go real far in the tournament. I feel we do, too. Games like this do help you," Coach Vandenberg said. "We'll go to their place and see if we can return the favor."

NOTRE DAME (64)

Rylie Todd 5-11 0-0 11, Taylor Ackerman 0-8 3-7 3, Katy Stephens 6-14 3-3 15, Gabby Deery 6-13 4-5 16, Hope Ward 2-5 3-4 9, Madelyn Stutsman 3-6 0-0 9, Reagan Engberg 0-1 1-2 1, Abby Korschgen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 22-60 14-21 64.

WEST BURLINGTON (54)

Annaka Harris 7-16 2-5 16, Natalie Vandenberg 3-12 1-2 8, Sydney Marlow 0-5 0-0 0, Leah Collier 6-12 0-2 12, Samantha Dzawo 5-8 1-3 11, Ilianna Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Abigail 1-3 1-2 4, McKenna Marlow 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 23-59 5-14 54.

Score by quarters

Notre Dame;12;11;15;26;—;64

West Burlington;13;10;13;18;—;54

Fouls: Notre Dame 18, West Burlington 21. Fouled out: S.Marlow. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Notre Dame 6-19 (Stutsman 3-6, Ward 2-5, Todd 1-7, Ackerman 0-1), West Burlington 3-13 (Bence 1-1, M.Marlow 1-1, Vandenberg 1-7, Harris 0-1, Collier 0-3).

Records: Notre Dame 10-0 overall (8-0 SEI Superconference South Division), West Burlington 9-2 (6-2).