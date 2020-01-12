Kennedi Purdy of Gilbertville Don Bosco High School has signed a national letter of intent to attend Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) and play volleyball.

Purdy is the fifth commitment to the DMACC volleyball program for the 2020-21 school year. Other commitments are Morgan Tupper of Nevada High School, Emma McKinney of South Central Calhoun High School in Lake City, Chloe Gilgen of West Harrison High School in Mondamin and Sophia Walter of Boylan Catholic Central High School in Cherry Valley, Ill.

Purdy said she chose DMACC because of the “home” feeling she got when she visited the campus.

“Everyone I met was very nice and it made me feel very welcome to this new community,” Purdy said. “I am very excited for next year and to make new friends.”

Purdy said she thinks DMACC has a highly successful athletic program and that she loves how each team wants to compete and win.

“Each team works very hard during the off-season as well,” Purdy said. “I love the drive DMACC (athletic teams) have to win.”

Purdy’s career plans include becoming a trauma nurse and she thinks she can achieve that goal through DMACC’s nursing program.

“My athletic plans are to get better so I can go further into my volleyball career,” Purdy said. “My goal is to train hard at DMACC so I can get some offers from other schools so that I can play volleyball somewhere else in a couple of years.”

Purdy, a setter, helped Gilbertville Don Bosco to a 17-17 record in 2019 with 503 assists, averaging 5.85 assists per set. Her season also included 29 blocks, including 20 block assists, 158 digs and 27 ace serves. She also had 93 kills from 272 attacks with 25 hitting errors, compiling a .250 hitting percentage. Purdy earned second-team all-conference honors and Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) first-team all-district as a junior and earned first-team all-conference and IGCA first-team all-district as a senior. She was also selected as a Most Valuable Player for the Waterloo Rotary Club.

Purdy also participates in soccer, softball, basketball, track and dance team and has served as a football manager. She has earned all-conference honorable mention in basketball and second-team all-conference and KWAY first-team all-area in softball.