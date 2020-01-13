It wasn’t on the original timeline but it sure did produce some great results as the Dallas Center-Grimes took to Ames on Saturday, Jan 11 to battle in the annual Jack Mendenhall Invitational.

DC-G was one of 15 teams in attendance and thanks to a trio of first-place finishers, placed third overall with 195 team points. Highlighting the day were the first-place finishers in Jacob Fistler (106-pounds), Trevon Wells (132-pounds), and Zach Needham (170-pounds). Overall, the Mustangs walked away with six top-five finishers for the invitational.

Following alongside the success that his brother has had, Jacob Fistler has cemented himself as a name to watch out for within the Class 3A ranks, coming in at seventh individually in the latest 106-pound rankings. Fistler earned four straight victories on the day which began with a 49-second pinfall win in round one. The freshman then added an impressive win against Ezra Kristensen of Valley by 6-2 decision before picking off a narrow 3-1 decision win in over Nebraska’s top-ranked 106-pound wrestler in the semifinal match. That then set up Fistler to battle in a top-ten ranked matchup in the title bout with eighth-ranked Khyler Carstarphen of Dowling Catholic. Out of all the victories this season, the title match Saturday against Carstarphen was perhaps the most impressive as Fistler earned one of his quickest pinfall victories of the season in just 42-seconds. The four victories for Fistler now bumps his win total up to 20 wins on the season.

“We here at DC-G have known Jacob was a talented wrestler for quite some time now,” began head coach Cory Stratton. “He’s really starting to build up his confidence and I’m really excited for what he will do the rest of the season. He wrestled very well Saturday against very high-level competition.”

Trevon Wells, ranked eighth in the latest Class 3A 132-pound polls, picked up three wins to put his season total up to 13 total wins so far on the year. After receiving a first-round bye, the senior also marched his way to earning 25 team points with three straight victories. They came in various fashions including a pinfall win in the quarterfinal round (4:44) and one of his largest victories in a 16-7 major decision win over Gage Long of Ballard, ranked sixth in the Class 2A polls. That led to the first-place match where Wells picked up his 13th victory of the season in sudden victory fashion over Carson Murray of Dowling Catholic, an individual who defeated Wells in the opening round of state last year.

The third top finish of the day for the Mustangs came from phenom Zach Needham. The six-foot senior who normally resides as the fifth-ranked 182-pound wrestler took on the 170-pound weight class and claimed the most team points on the day for DC-G with 27 total. That came from two pinfall wins, a major decision victory, and a first-round bye. The pinfall victories included a 1:05 bout with Zach Hemer of OA-BCIG, and a 1:54 pinfall win over Boone’s Jayden Angle in the title match. Needham’s unblemished outing now has him resting at 17 total wins on the season.

For both Needham and Wells, it marked another jump from one weight class to another showing versatility that coach Stratton mentions really helps the team.

“Being so versatile as they are really helps us as a team,” began Stratton. “It really helps because we can change lineups around and still be just as strong.”

Coach Stratton also went on to say that both Wells and Needham are pretty set in their weight classes, Wells will continue to primarily take on the 132-pound weight class while Needham will battle things out in the 170-pound weight class.

There were several other Mustang grapplers who came extremely close to a title themselves. One such individual was Kieran Shawhan who picked up 20 team points and suffered just one loss on the day. After a pinfall win (3:57) and a 5-2 decision victory, Shawhan made it to the 120-pound title match and went up against one of the toughest opponents faced this season in Logan Stotts of Valley. Unfortunately for Shawhan, he would fall to the seventh-ranked 120-pound Class 3A wrestler by a 10-1 decision, giving him his sixth loss of the season.

Riley Kovaleski also came inches away from first place, breezing through three rounds of action to make it to the 126-pound title match. Once there, Kovaleski battled it out against a strong opponent in Cael Ihle of Gilbert who suffered just one loss heading into Saturday’s action. Unfortunately for Riley, he couldn’t get much footing in the match and would surcome to a technical fall defeat. Garrett Morris had a strong outing as well within the 182-pound weight class. He opened up the day with a 43-second pinfall win but was thwarted in the quarterfinal round by Caleb Watson of Indianola by a 1:04 pinfall defeat. Morris came back stronger than ever it seemed as he then proceeded to rattle off three straight victories to place third and earn DC-G 21 team points.

Next up for the Mustang grapplers will be a one-on-one dual match-up with Oskaloosa on the road Thursday, Jan. 16. That will then be followed up by a weekend invitational in Adel on Saturday, Jan. 18.