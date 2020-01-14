Alexis Hill of Iowa Falls-Alden High School has signed a national letter of intent to attend Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) and play volleyball.

Hill is the sixth commitment to the DMACC volleyball program for the 2020-21 school year. Other commitments are Morgan Tupper of Nevada High School, Emma McKinney of South Central Calhoun High School in Lake City, Chloe Gilgen of West Harrison High School in Mondamin, Sophia Walter of Boylan Catholic Central High School in Cherry Valley, Ill., and Kennedi Purdy of Gilbertville Don Bosco High School.

Hill said she was attracted to DMACC because of the educational opportunities offered by the school and because she wants to continue her volleyball career.

“From my visits to DMACC, every time academics were brought up all of the teachers, staff and coaches indicated they always want you to do your best,” Hill said. “If you are struggling, there are places you can go for help and there are people to always help you succeed.”

Hill said one of her goals is to help the DMACC volleyball program expand its high ceiling and become a dominating program.

“I do want to continue my athletic career after two years at DMACC,” Hill said. “My two years at DMACC will help me focus on the things I need to improve and help me fine-tune my techniques.”

Hill said she wants a career in sports and plans to study sports management and fitness at DMACC. Following her DMACC career, Hill plans to transfer to a four-year college or university and finish the other part of her major which is communications and journalism.

“I would really like to be an operations manager for a high-level collegiate team and someday a professional team,” Hill said.

Hill helped Iowa Falls-Alden High School to a 21-12 in 2019 with 106 kills. She hit .154 with those kills coming from 358 attacks with 51 hitting errors. Her season also included 30 assists, 11 digs and 37 blocks, including 29 block assists.