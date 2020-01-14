There was no doubt, in a resurgent season that rivals all others, the Dallas Center-Grimes football team flexed their muscles during the 2019 campaign.

While it was obvious how skilled they were physically, the mental side of the game was just as potent. Recently that potency was awarded as several gridiron stars earned Iowa High School Football Coaches Association Academic All-State list.

In total, six DC-G stars earned such academic honors including Cody Hall, Bryce Jermier, Zach Needham, Cole Wessling, Dawson Lego, and Tristan Bocook. All six individuals met all four requirements needed to earn such an honor. Those requirements include:

1. Being a senior

2. Yielding a cumulative GPA of 3.7 or better at the end of their junior year

3. The player must be involved in other extra-curricular activities

4. Must be recommended by the head coach of the team he plays for

The honors showcased that the Mustangs flexed their mental muscles just as strongly as their physical muscles, something that Mustang head football coach Scott Heitland knew all along and viewed as a major component to the teams’ success.

“We have a team full of smart individuals who don’t just know how to play the game of football physically, but play the game mentally as well and at a high level,” said Heitland. “I and the rest of the coaching staff see it every day in practice and you can see that on the field every Friday as well.”

The combination of excellent mental and physical abilities helped DC-G football bounce back from a one-win season just a year prior to becoming the only Class 3A team to come back from a sub .500 season and make the postseason across the last two seasons.