Excellence on the gridiron is not given but earned. It’s earned through a lot of hard work, grit, and determination. Across the 2019 season, the Van Meter football team did so by flexing their mental muscles just as much as their physical muscles.

All of that was highlighted recently as eight Van Meter football stars earned All-State Academic honors as noted by the Iowa Football Coaches Association. To earn an Academic All-State Honor Roll honor, players must pass four requirements.

1.) The player must be a senior starter

2.) The player must have a cumulative GPA of 3.7 or better at the end of their junior year

3.) The player must be involved in other extracurricular activities

4.) The head coach must recommend the player

For the Bulldogs, the eight individuals who met those requirements and earned the prestigious honor included Brett Berg, Parker Fryar, Tyler Haynes, Patrick Junker, Blade Koons, Zach Madden, Max Pettit, and Anthony Potthoff. The sure amount of academic honorees for Van Meter marked the most by any one school across the Class 1A landscape

“These guys are really smart football players, the hit their assignments and really help the team,” said head coach Eric Trudo earlier in the season. “They can read plays well and anticipate what’s to come.”

The mental power has put the Bulldogs in the state semi-finals for the fourth straight season, arriving just one win shy of a second state title in three years.