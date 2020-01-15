The Van Buren High School girls basketball team knew it was in for an uphill battle.

With junior all-state guard Isabel Manning home sick, the Warriors knew they had some big shoes to fill.

The Warriors got some big contributions from some unlikely places. Senior Lexi Jirak came off the bench to hit a pair of 3-pointers and seldom-used senior Sidney Zollars canned a pair of treys, leading Class 2A's seventh-ranked Van Buren to a come-from-behind 71-68 victory over Class 3A's 11th-ranked West Burlington in an SEI Superconference South Division thriller Tuesday night at West Burlington High School.

When their team needed them most, Jirak and Zollars came through in flying colors.

"It feels good, especially when I haven't done that all season and it comes to a big game like this, it feels good to play my part," said Jirak, who scored a season-high 11 points, seven of them coming in the second half and overtime. "Usually I go in and out throughout the season and trying to help the team. Knowing Isabel was out, everyone was going to have to have their best game, even the kids coming off the bench. I think everyone, including myself, this was probably the best game I've had in the last two years. It's good, especially with Isabel out tonight."

"It was great having people come off the bench and hit two or three threes. That gave us some momentum, especially when it came close to the end. Sidney with her huge threes. That's great," said Van Buren senior all-state post player Taryn Scheuermann, who had a triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks and went over 1,500 career points. "(Jirak) did really good, too. All of them who came out played their hardest and did the best they could and that's all you can expect. They did awesome."

"(Jirak) shot maybe three air balls and had the confidence to come back and play. She didn't hang her head at all," Van Buren coach Matt Zeitler said. "Sidney Zollars has played maybe five minutes of varsity, but she can shoot the ball. We couldn't hit the broad side of a barn, so I brought her in and she hit two threes."

West Burlington (9-3 overall, 6-3 South Division) looked set to avenge a 20-point loss to the Warriors in the season opener. The Falcons ended the first half on a 7-0 run and led by as many as nine points in the third quarter and again early in the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer by Natalie Vandenberg, who knocked down four treys and scored 16 points.

Vandenberg was one of four Falcons to score in double figures.

"I thought we were a lot better balanced scoring. But if you don't get to your assignment on defense, you're going to be in trouble," West Burlington coach John Vandenberg said.

Van Buren (10-2, 8-1) trailed, 56-48, after a putback by Samantha Dzawo with 3 minutes, 48 seconds left.

Jirak and Zollars hit back-to-back threes to pull the Warriors within three. Zollars then came up with a huge rebound, leading to a 3-pointer by Madison Bartholomew which gave the Warriors a 59-58 lead with 22.1 seconds left.

West Burlington countered with a layin by Annaka Harris off an inbounds pass. She sank the ensuing free throw, giving the Falcons a 61-59 lead with 14 seconds left.

Van Buren went to Scheuermann and the University of Northern Iowa recruit answered with a turnaround jumper in the lane, knotting the game at 61 and forcing overtime.

"I couldn't have done it without my teammates, that's for sure. All the good passes, good looks, too," Scheuermann said. "It was a little rough there. But we finally decided to bear down and we got to it."

"They were two and three on her all night long. I told her in the locker room ... we get on her a lot. She'll sleep tonight like a baby," Zeitler said of Scheuermann.

West Burlington missed four free throws in the final 1:55, including two front ends of one-and-ones.

"We just didn't finish the game very well," Coach Vandenberg said. "We had some missed assignments on defense and we missed some free throws we have to hit. We know that. But they're a good team and Taryn is a great player. She was it for them. If we could have shut her down a little better I think we would have had a better shot at it."

Van Buren dominated the overtime period, getting four points each from Scheuermann and senior Madison Bartholomew, who finished with 18 points, all of them coming in the second half and overtime.

"They are good. They may not look very good on the court, but they are good players. They are seasoned. You're sitting here without an 18-point scorer and nine rebounds and five assists, one of your best players. I was really proud of them," Zeitler said. "This was a good win for us."

"We're close. I'm not happy with our defense at all. I relayed that to the girls. That's something we've got to get better at before regionals," Vandenberg said. "If we can play better defense, then we're going to be a pretty good team when we get to regionals."

VAN BUREN (71)

Chloe Davidson 0-4 0-0 0, Madison Bartholomew 4-13 6-6 18, Grace Davidson 0-4 0-0 0, Salena Sayre 2-7 0-1 4, Taryn Scheuermann 15-18 0-1 32, Lexi Jirak 3-8 2-3 11, Lexi Jirak 3-8 2-3 11, Ella Jirak 0-1 0-0 0, Sidney Zollars 2-2 0-0 6. Totals: 26-57 8-11 71.

WEST BURLINGTON (68)

Annaka Harris 7-13 1-4 15, Natalie Vandenberg 6-13 0-0 16, Sydney Marlow 6-15 5-8 18, Leah Collier 2-15 2-2 6, Samantha Dzawo 5-12 3-5 13, Ilianna Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Abigail Bence 0-1 0-0 0, McKenna Marlow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-69 11-19 68.

Score by quarters

Van Buren;13;8;20;20;10;—;71

West Burlington;13;15;17;16;7;—;68

Fouls: Van Buren 21, West Burlington 16. Fouled out: C.Davidson. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Van Buren 11-32 (Bartholomew 4-10, L.Jirak 3-8, Zollars 2-2, Scheuermann 2-3, Sayre 0-1, E.Jirak 0-1, G.Davidson 0-3, C.Davidson 0-4), West Burlington 5-12 (Vandenberg 4-8, S.Marlow 1-1, Dzawo 0-1, Collier 0-2).

Records: Van Buren 10-2 overall (8-1 SEI Superconference South Division), West Burlington 9-3 (6-3).