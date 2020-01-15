Forty-four Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) student-athletes have been named to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) All-Region

Academic Teams for the fall semester. Student-Athletes with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher were named to the first team and student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.00 to 3.49 were named to the second team.

“The importance of academics is definitely something that we stress with all of our student-athletes at DMACC,” DMACC athletics director B.J. McGinn said. “This is one of the cornerstones of the DMACC Athletic Department’s philosophy in terms of developing our student-athletes as both students and players. All of our coaches emphasize the fact that the priorities of their players is to be on time, go to class and do the things they need to do to graduate. We make sure that our students know that in order to transfer to a four-year college or university and continue playing, they need to excel in the classroom here at DMACC.”

Following are the DMACC student-athletes who earned all-region academic honors:

FIRST TEAM

Men’s Basketball — Bradley Day, Mildenhall, Suffolk, UK; Demarion Bariffe-

Smith, Skokie, Ill.; Jonathan Herrick, Boone; Michael Hartford, McKinney, Texas; Ryan

Schmitt, Van Meter; Tyler Majlik-Autry, St. Petersburg. Fla.; Zachary Lester, Clear Lake.

Women’s Basketball — Basia Mena, Chicago, Ill.; Beth Evans, West Des

Moines; Emma Jacobsen, Adel; Emma Mace, Hawarden; Hannah McKinney, Des

Moines; Katelyn Courtney, Ames; Katie Scott, Polk City; Riley Gatton, Montezuma;

Shamir Brown, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Shelbi Raymond, Madrid.

Men’s Cross Country — Cole Bennett, Ogden; Noah Lee, Boone.

Women’s Cross Country — Ashley Weringa, Altona; Elizabeth Belling, Grimes;

Grace Stewart, Perry; Sara Wilson, Urbandale.

Men’s Golf — Ryan Cole, Ames; Ryan Leath, Glenwood.

Volleyball — Dakota Miles, Dallas Center; Eryn Andersen, Houghton; Jordan

Neely, Tiffin; Katelyn Courtney, Ames; Kyra Ikeda, Cedar Rapids; Megan Haley,

Creston.

SECOND TEAM

Men’s Basketball — Felix Gallagher, Des Moines; Rhett Darland, Clarion.

Women’s Basketball — Cailey Schaa, Council Bluffs; Jada Powell, Des

Moines; Reganne Brewster, Grand Forks, N.D.

Women’s Cross Country — Cindy Liera, LeGrand.

Men’s Golf — Dylan Sporrer, Nevada; Noah Hartman, Slater.

Women’s Golf — Krista Swenson, Jewell; Lydia Steier, Des Moines.

Volleyball — Kyla Green, Elizabeth, Colo.; Sloane Magill, Sigourney; Cailey

Schaa, Council Bluffs.