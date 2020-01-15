The Waukee wrestling team was not just involved in another dual match-up but involved in a rivalry contest against foe West Des Moines Valley Tuesday night.

As it always tends to be, the match-up brought forth an exciting atmosphere that Waukee took advantage of, pulling off nine wins to capture the victory over Valley 42-20. The majority of the victories came by way of pinfall including Colin Driscoll at 145-pounds. After earning his way onto the varsity lineup a few weeks ago, Driscoll has been producing and Tuesday night, brought home a pinfall win at the 1:20 mark.

Other pinfall victories for Waukee wrestling went to Lucas Gardner at 138-pounds. Gardner took down Valley’s Chase Hutchinson in similar fashion to Driscoll, earning the win in 1:30. Cody Anderson, Class 3A’s sixth-ranked 152-pound wrestler picked up the quickest pinfall victory of the night, defeating AJ Burrell in just 43 seconds worth of action. Cole Spyksma at 195-pounds also made things seem easy as he defeated his opponent in 53 seconds.

There were three victories by major decision for the Warriors. One of which came from Jermaine Sammler at 160-pounds. Sammler owned the match right from the get-go and rode it all the way to an 11-2 major decision victory. Thurman Christensen, Class 3A’s third-ranked 120-pound wrestler was involved in a top-ten match up, battling seventh-ranked Logan Stotts. Christensen didn’t let up an inch and used quick footwork and exceptional hand work to blank Stotts 13-0. Conner Kelley proved why he’s a force to be reckoned with in the 126-pound weight class, giving up just one point meanwhile taking the overall victory by 14-1 major decision.

The remaining victories on the night for Waukee came from Griffin Gammell, the fourth-ranked wrestler in the 182-pound weight class.

Next up on the docket for the Warrior grapplers will be a home contest against Fort Dodge on Thursday, Jan. 16. The meet will take place at Waukee Timberline and will commence at 6:30 p.m.