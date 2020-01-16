Upcoming games for Peru State’s Basketball teams



Men’s Basketball

The Bobcats will have three-straight games on the road before returning to Peru State on January 27.

On Saturday, Peru State will be facing Graceland in Lamoni, Iowa, at approximately 4 p.m. The Yellowjackets are 7-10 overall and are 4-7 in the Heart having lost Wednesday night to Grand View (Iowa) on the road.

Next Wednesday night, the 'Cats will be in Marshall, Mo., to take on the Vikings of Missouri Valley at 7:30 p.m. The Vikings are 9-7 on the season and are one game behind the 'Cats in conference play at 6-5. The Vikings surprised the Bobcats early in the season by winning 78-75 in Peru.

January 25 will find the 'Cats against another set of 'Cats in Canton, Mo. Peru State will be facing Culver-Stockton at 4 p.m. The Wildcats are now 3-13 overall and are on the bottom of the league at 2-10.

When Peru State does return home, they will face Baker (Kan.) at 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats have the same overall record as Peru State and are one game behind the Bobcats at 6-5 at this present time.



Women’s Basketball

Peru State is going to be on the road for three-straight contests before returning to their home confines. On Saturday, Jan. 18, the 'Cats will be in Lamoni, Iowa, to face Graceland at 2 p.m. The Yellowjackets are 3-14 on the season and have yet to win in conference play at 0-11.

Next Wednesday, January 22, the Bobcats will be in Marshall, Mo., to take on Missouri Valley at 5:30 p.m. The Vikings are 3-12 overall and are 2-10 in the Heart.

On Saturday, January 25, the Bobcats will start the second half of their conference schedule as they head to Canton, Mo., to face Culver-Stockton at 2 p.m. The Wildcats are 11-7 on the year and are 7-5 in the conference. The Wildcats edged the Bobcats 81-73 in Peru back in November.

The 'Cats will then be back home on Monday, January 27, when the host Baker at 5:30 p.m.