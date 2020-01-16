In a game of pure determination, the ADM girls basketball team came back from a 12 point hole to capture a late win over Bondurant-Farrar Thursday night 56-53 victory.

It certainly wasn’t the best first half of play for the Tigers but still, they held strong against a two-loss Bluejay squad an only found themselves down two after one quarter and four points entering the halftime break. The third quarter was one to forget for the Tiger girls as they saw Bondurant-Farrar’s lead grow to 12 points which stood as the deficit entering the fourth and final quarter. It was a deficit that seemed tough to overcome, but not from ADM’s perspective.

“It’s nothing we haven’t done or seen before so we knew we had the ability to come back,” started head coach Jacob Cleveland. “I told the girls to stay strong and play sound defense and they did that with consistency and that helped us win the game.”

ADM did just that while their offense surged to a 12-0 run to tie up the game late in the fourth quarter. Part of the overall success rested squarely on the shoulders of Abbie Hlas who produced 18 points on the night with nearly half of them coming in the fourth quarter alone.

“I just decided to look for openings and teammates and kept looking for the next shot,” said Hlas. “Confidence was a big key to and it helped not just me, but the entire team here tonight.”

The victory marks a big win for ADM girls basketball as they now move their record up to 8-2. As of now, pending weather conditions, ADM basketball is set to take on Boone on the road Friday, Jan. 17 with the girls game to kick things off at 6 p.m.

Delaney Bertman also had a strong offensive night with 13 points followed by Grace Hardcastle with 11 points.