It’s always tough to win on the road, but that’s exactly what the Dallas Center-Grimes wrestling team did Thursday night as they traveled to Oskaloosa and walked away with a team win 43-30.

The Mustangs delivered on eight wins total including four by pinfall. One individual who captured a pinfall victory was Brayden Broderick (152-pounds) who continued his run back from absence to win in just 26 seconds worth of action. The other pinfall wins for the Mustangs came from top-ten ranked Zach Needham within the 170-pound ranks. Needham continued to push his win total over double-digits after besting Blake Westercamp in 1:52 of mat action. Logan Gard at 113-pounds and Luke Stover at 106-pounds rounded out the pinfall wins for the Mustangs.

The other four victories for the Mustangs came by various means including Colin Kakacek at 220-pounds and Garrett Morris who picked up wins via forfeit. Meanwhile, Trevon Wells, the eighth-ranked wrestler in Class 3A’s 132-pound weight class, delivered quite the blow in his 13-3 major decision. Drew Clausen at 195-pounds rounded out the victories by giving the team three points following a 4-0 decision victory.

That gives the Mustangs more momentum as they continue on through the season. Next up on the docket for DC-G, pending weather, will be a weekend invitational in Adel on Saturday, Jan. 18. The invitational from ADM High School will commence at 10 a.m.