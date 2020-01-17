It was a fast start that never ended for the ADM boys basketball team as they downed conference foe Bondurant-Farrar at home Thursday night 80-64.

While the first quarter was strong (18-11), it was the second quarter that really broke things open for the Tigers who posted 22 points, the second-most points squared in the second frame this season for the Tigers. No one quarter ended in anything less than 18 points, the best overall scoring performance by ADM this season.

ADM totaled 55 percent shooting from the floor with an impressive 54 percent from three-point range. While they didn’t head to the line often, they made the most of it with a perfect 100 percent from the free-throw line. It certainly was an all-around effort for the Tigers who totaled 20 assists which marked the most since Dec. 19.

On an individual note, senior Jaxson Millsap had a night to remember dropping 32 points on a fantastic shooting night. The senior shot 54 percent from field goal range while sharp from the three-point arc connecting on 8-of-13. Junior Nathan Mueller was next up on the scoring list for the Tigers with 11 points on 4-of-11 from the floor with one three-point shot and a team-leading five assists. Matching Mueller in assists and dropping 14 points scored was Caden Mager. The senior was near perfect in his shooting going 5-of-6 from the floor, 2-of-2 from three-point range, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line

With the weather messing with the schedule, the ADM boys will now have to wait until Tuesday, Jan. 21 against non-conference rival DC-G. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.