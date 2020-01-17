In a game of pure determination, the ADM girls basketball team came back from a 12 point hole to capture a late win over Bondurant-Farrar Thursday night 56-53 victory.

It certainly wasn’t the best first half of play for the Tigers but still, they held strong against a two-loss Bluejay squad an only found themselves down two after one quarter and four points entering the halftime break. The third quarter was one to forget for the Tiger girls as they saw Bondurant-Farrar’s lead grow to 12 points which stood as the deficit entering the fourth and final quarter. It was a deficit that seemed tough to overcome, but not from ADM’s perspective.

“It’s nothing we haven’t done or seen before so we knew we had the ability to come back,” started head coach Jacob Cleveland. “I told the girls to stay strong and play sound defense and they did that with consistency and that helped us win the game.”

ADM did just that while their offense surged to a 12-0 run to tie up the game late in the fourth quarter. Part of the overall success rested squarely on the shoulders of Abbie Hlas who produced 18 points on the night with nearly half of them coming in the fourth quarter alone.

“I just decided to look for openings and teammates and kept looking for the next shot,” said Hlas. “Confidence was a big key to and it helped not just me, but the entire team here tonight.”

Hlas herself went 7-of-17 from the floor while pacing the team in total rebounds (eight) and steals (three). She was followed by fellow senior Delaney Bertman who posted 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor with seven rebounds and one assist. Grace Hardcastle was next up with 11 points which she acquired on 5-of-9 from the field and one made three-point shot.

As a team, the Tigers shot 44 percent from the field while fining great consistency from the free-throw line on 80 percent shooting. The team totaled 29 rebounds with nine steals and eight total assists. While the production was focused on Hlas and others, it was ultimately a team win that was obvious from the start.

“One thing I really love about this team is that they’re not selfish and they give their full effort all the time,” began coach Cleveland. “Everyone, whether they contributed in points or elsewhere, helped this team out tonight. It was a true team win.”

Due to the weather, the Friday contest has been postponed meaning the next game on the docket for ADM will be Tuesday, Jan. 21 contest against long-time rival Dallas Center-Grimes. Tip-off for the girls game will begin at 6 p.m.