Senior point guard is like second coach on the court.

KEOSAUQUA — Matt Zeitler is the head coach of the Van Buren County High School girls basketball team.

But senior point Madison Bartholomew is the Warriors' head coach on the court.

Bartholomew doesn't put up the eye-popping numbers like teammates Taryn Scheuermann and Isabel Manning and doesn't grab a lot of headlines or seek the spotlight.

But Bartholomew does all the intangibles that don't necessarily show up in the box score. She is the engine that keeps the Warriors running.

Bartholomew is averaging 8.8 points, 5.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.7 rebounds for Van Buren County, which was 10-2 and ranked seventh in Class 2A heading into Thursday night's game against Cardinal.

Bartholomew is all about winning, and that includes putting her teammates in the best positions to succeed.

"I've always been a natural-born leader, I would say. Some people refer to me as the coach on the court. I just feel like I know a lot about basketball. I've been around it my whole life. I grew up watching my brother play. I've always been around it, so I feel like I have a good grasp of the game," said Bartholomew, The Hawk Eye's Prep Athlete of the Week.

"Bartholomew. She's our leader. She takes us where we want to go. Just like on the out of bounds play. We didn't have to tell her. She already knew what was going on. You don't get a lot of those kids. I had one named Makenzie (Zeitler) and Kaitlyn Johnson was another one," Zeitler said. "She runs the show on the court, just like Makenzie was. She sees what's out there on the court better than I can from the sideline and she's smart enough to know what to do."

Bartholomew, the point guard, is the glue that holds the Warriors together. This year's group of seniors — Bartholomew, Scheuermann, Chloe and Grace Davidson, Salena Sayre and Sidney Zollars — has been together since elementary school. They have celebrated birthdays together, had sleepovers at each other's houses and taken many a road trip together.

"It's awesome playing with your best friends all throughout. It's crazy that we've been playing together since third grade. It doesn't seem like we're all seniors. It's crazy," Bartholomew said. "We've all been best friends since forever. There's pictures of us when we were little girls. At least four of us went to preschool together, too."

That bond has carried right over into sports, where the Warriors qualified for the state volleyball tournament for the first time in school history last fall. They are hoping that success carries over into a trip to the state basketball tournament.

"We definitely have been trying to get to the state tournament. We also think after we had that overtime game with North Linn at the beginning of the year, we definitely think we can go up there and compete in the state tournament. That's definitely a goal," Bartholomew said. "That was awesome. We all referred to it as a dream season. I feel like that might help us, too. Most of us are the same girls who played volleyball, so that might help us, too, with the state tournament experience. We know how that is now, so that might help us along the way.

"I think we're all confident. We're all athletic. We made it to the state volleyball tournament, so why can't we make it to the basketball state tournament?"

"Madison has the right mindset to keep the team under control," Zeitler said. "She just a natural leader out there on the court. She knows when to distribute the ball and who the get it to in the right places. And she takes ownership of her mistakes."

Bartholomew's value to her team was on full display in an overtime win at West Burlington on Tuesday. With Manning home in bed sick and the Warriors trailing, Bartholomew did what she does best — take charge. She pumped in 18 points in the second half and overtime, knocking down four 3-pointers. She dished out nine assists, pulled down six rebounds and had a steal. And with the game on the line, she sank all six of her free-throw attempts to seal the victory.

"Everybody has to be a confident shooters in those types of situations. You have to be able to rely on a lot of different people. You have to make up for it on defense if you're not having a real strong offensive game," Bartholomew said.

"She struggled in the first half, but came back and scored 18 points in the second half and overtime," Zeitler said. "I want the ball in her hands at the end of the game. She is like ice at the free-throw line. I told her not to let the ball out of her hands. She only had one turnover the whole game against West Burlington. Against a team that likes to press, trap and jump you, that is pretty amazing."