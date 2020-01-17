Fifth-ranked (Class 1A) WACO High School conjured up a big fourth quarter and defeated West Burlington, 60-44, in a SEI Superconference South Division boys basketball game at West Burlington Thursday night.

The Warriors remain undefeated through 12 games.

WACO held a five-point lead after three quarters, then took off on a 16-5 run to seal the victory.

Nik Coble and Gabe Reichenbach each scored 14 points for WACO and Pietro Vannini added 13. West Burlington's Darian Johnson led all scorers with 17 points. Marvion Jackson had seven and Austin Applegate added six.

WACO hosts Van Buren Monday. West Burlington (8-4) hosts Wapello at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

NEW LONDON 63, DANVILLE 43: Only four Tigers scored, but they all reached double figures in a South Division home win over Danville.

Grant Swanson led the way with 21 points. Blaise Porter scored 18, Devon Swanson had 14 and Demonte Watkins added 10.

HIGHLAND 55, MEDIAPOLIS 46: Cole Adamson scored 20 points and Zack Lasek added 18 to lead the Huskies to a North Division win.

Owen Timmerman and Dawson Wirt each scored 11 points to lead Mediapolis. Regan Thornburg scored eight, Drew Schroeder had seven and Josh Darbyshire added six for the Bulldogs.

HOLY TRINITY 45, W-MU 42: The Crusaders edged Winfield-Mount Union at Fort Madison.

Holy Trinity's Vasin Thurman led all scorers with 15 points. Matt Hellige and Quentin Schneider each scored eight points. Christian Gerot led Winfield-Mount Union with 12 points. Ty Yocum had 11 and Daunte Oepping and Jared Arnold each scored nine.

L-M 48, SIGOURNEY 43: Louisa-Muscatine picked up its second win in the last three games in a non-conference contest at Letts.

Dallas Vasquez led the Falcons with 13 points. Jared Woerly, Brock Jeambey and Michael Danz each scored nine points. Josh Mohr led Sigourney with 13 and Mason Hade had 12.

MOUNT PLEASANT 59, FAIRFIELD 46: Three Panthers reached double figures and Mount Pleasant won a Southeast Conference game at Fairfield.

Mount Pleasant's Brevin Wilson led with 21 points. Clayton Lowery had 14 and Jaxon Hoyle scored 10. Lowery had five rebounds and seven steals. Hoyle had five rebounds and two assists. Keegan Kohorst scored just two points, but he had six assists and four steals.