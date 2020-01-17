It was a tough challenge, to begin with, and unfortunately, it ended in a losing effort for the Waukee High School wrestling team Thursday night.

The Warriors took to the road to battle Class 3A’s third-ranked Fort Dodge Dodgers. Despite six individual wins over the final seven matches, Waukee ended the night, falling 37-24. The victories for the Warriors began with the 152-pound weight class as Cody Anderson toppled Kody Cook by a 5-0 decision to give three team points to the cause. Both Anderson and Class 3A’s sixth-ranked 220-pound wrestler Cael Thorson picked up decision victories as Thorson’s match ended in a 3-1 win. Also adding to the victories by decision list was Griffin Gammell, Class 3A’s fourth-ranked 182-pound wrestler, who added one more to his win total with a 4-3 win over Fort Dodge’s Austin Lee.

The Spyksma brother also took home victories in pinfall fashion. Tanner Spyksma at 170-pounds won a lengthy battle and ended up walking away with the win in 3:09 while Cole Spyksma at 195-pounds took his match even deeper at 4:44.

The Warrior grapplers will seek to bounce back but unfortunately, that won’t happen for quite some time as the weather has postponed both the Friday, Jan. 17 and Saturday, Jan. 18 contests. That means that the next time Waukee will take to the competitive mats will be Thursday, Jan. 23 when they welcome in Mason City beginning with the first varsity competition at 6:30 p.m.