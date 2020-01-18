One former Waukee High School gridiron star can hardly believe he will be playing in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 19 with the San Francisco 49ers.

“The whole process has been pretty insane,” Ross Reynolds said. “When you’re a little kid, you always dream of making it big. I still have to pinch myself when I think that I’m now a professional football player.”

Reynolds has been known for his skills both on the mental side and the physical side of the game, regardless of the jersey he has worn. Now that his jersey bears the 49ers logo, he will be a part of the NFC title game as San Francisco takes on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 19 in Santa Clara, California. It’s the biggest game he has participated in to this point, with a chance for more inside the confines of Levi’s Stadium.

“It’s so surreal,” said Reynolds. “As a football player, a big goal is to make it to the NFL but to make it to the Superbowl is something I’ve dreamed of from the very beginning.”

While Sunday will mark a historic moment for Reynolds, it is one of many momentous steps that the 24-year-old has taken throughout his time in football. His journey began all the way back in pewee football days with the Des Moines Jaguars and the ADM Falcons.

From the early love of the game to fostering great relationships, Reynolds took to the high school level extremely well. Donning a Waukee High School football jersey, Reynolds was a destructive force to all opposing teams. From his work came an All-Star team honor across his senior season at Waukee, one of many things that he still holds with him to this day.

“Playing for Waukee and the coaching staff there made a huge impact on my career,” Reynolds said.

He still remembers his first game starting varsity at Waukee

“The coaches themselves have had the most impact on me that still exists today, Reynolds added. “My offensive line coach Jason Sanders, head coach Scott Carlson, I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

Ultimately it was a longer road than some to the top level for Reynolds. Despite what he would eventually go on to do with the University of Iowa, it took until late in his senior high school season before Reynolds would earn the offer to wear the black and gold every Saturday with Hawkeye football. It was his only D1 offer among various other offers but it was the offer that would set him on his path to professional football.

“I remember back when coach Sanders and coach Carlson told me that there are only so many kids who get the chance to play at the D1 level,” said Reynolds. “It seemed like the perfect fit from the atmosphere to the football team itself.”

Once in Iowa City, it was quite the challenge as well with just several games played throughout the first three years on the team. Through strong determination, however, Reynolds earned the starting job on the offensive line during his senior year and from there, his career took off. That included earning 2018 BIG 10 All-Conference offensive honors, an All-American second-team offense honor, all while being ranked as the fourth-best graded FBS offensive guard according to Pro Football Focus.

“I realized what an opportunity I had and I knew that the best thing for me to do was take advantage of it to the best of my ability,” said Reynolds.

He went on to become a member of the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent. From there a whole new journey was laid out for Reynolds, who became a member of not just any team, but one of the oldest and most storied professional franchises in NFL history.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Reynolds. “One of the first things you see when you get out here at the offices are all the Lombardi Trophies and to be apart of the chance to add to that history is an unbelievable feeling.”

Reynolds has used hardwork, physical and mental determination while navigating his rookie season.

“You realize that you have to give it all you’ve got and play at a high level otherwise they’ll find someone to replace you who can,” mentioned Reynolds. “You also realize that you don’t have to go to school, or work. This is your job and that’s something few can say.”

So come Sunday night under the bright lights at Levi’s Stadium, Reynolds will be helping his team in pursuit of their seventh Superbowl appearance. Regardless of the outcome, it will be a game to remember not just for Reynolds, but Waukee fans as well.