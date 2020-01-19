On January 18, the Nebraska City wrestling team entered Saturday's “Rumble in River Country” ranked in the top-10 for dual wins in Class-B competition this season.

The Pioneers placed second overall with 3 wins and one loss on Saturday.

Nebraska City defeated Crete 78-4; Ft. Calhoun, 67-11; York, 39-35.

In their first place match, the No. 1 ranked Hastings Tigers defeated NC, 57-24.



Nebraska City’s individual records on January 18:

106-Jonny Christiansen, 2-2.

113-Carlos Prados, 4-0.

120-Jorge Loarca, 3-1.

126-Alex Wright, 2-2.

132-Cael Kreifel, 2-2.

138-Logan Hobbs, 3-1.

145-Justus Walters, 3-1.

152-Lee Hobbs, 3-1.

160-Chance Sjulin, 3-1.

170-Brexton Roberts, 1-3.

182-Braedan Chipman, 3-1.

195-Mikah Ruiz, 2-2.

220-Gavin Bailey, 1-3.

285-Alfredo Valquier, 4-0.



Rumble in River Country overall team placing:

1st place, Hastings; 2nd place, Nebraska City; 3rd place, York; 4th place, Platteview; 5th place, Aurora, 6th place, Clarinda; 7th place, Seward; 8th place, Fort Calhoun; 9th place, Wahoo; 10th place, Elkhorn; 11th place, Plattsmouth; 13th place, Falls City; 14th place, Crete.



Pioneer wins vs. Crete.

120 - Jorge Loarca (Nebraska City) over Conner Lomax (Crete) Fall 1:05; 152 - Lee Hobbs (Nebraska City) over Zachary Binder (Crete) Fall 2:20; 182 - Braedan Chipman (Nebraska City) over Jose Mendez-Lopez (Crete) Fall 0:56; 195 - Mikah Ruiz (Nebraska City) over Kennedy Vicente Vasquez (Crete) Fall 2:51; 220 - Gavin Bailey (Nebraska City) over Alejandro Blanco (Crete) Fall 1:40; 285 - Alfredo Valquier (Nebraska City) over Bryan Juarez (Crete) Fall 0:08.



Pioneer wins vs. Ft. Calhoun.

113 - Carlos Prados (Nebraska City) over Lance Olberding (Fort Calhoun) Dec 1-0; 120 - Jorge Loarca (Nebraska City) over Tristan Fuhrman (Fort Calhoun) Fall 1:10; 132 - Cael Kreifel (Nebraska City) over John McKennan (Fort Calhoun) Maj 11-2; 138 - Logan Hobbs (Nebraska City) over Cameron Shaner (Fort Calhoun) Fall 1:07; 152 - Lee Hobbs (Nebraska City) over Ethan Shaner (Fort Calhoun) Fall 1:08; 170 - Brexton Roberts (Nebraska City) over Mason Touring (Fort Calhoun) Fall 1:29; 195 - Mikah Ruiz (Nebraska City) over Jesse Hartline (Fort Calhoun) Fall 3:48.



Pioneer wins vs. York.

138 - Logan Hobbs (Nebraska City) over Nate Streeter-Myers (York) Dec 11-6; 152 - Lee Hobbs (Nebraska City) over Damon Rasmussen (York) Fall 1:14; 160 - Chance Sjulin (Nebraska City) over Chase Cotton (York) MFF; 285 - Alfredo Valquier (Nebraska City) over Beau Woods (York) Fall 0:23.



Pioneer wins over Hastings.

182 - Braedan Chipman (Nebraska City) over Jacob Lopez (Hastings) Fall 1:19; 285 - Alfredo Valquier (Nebraska City) over Josh Callejas (Hastings) Fall 1:46; 113 - Carlos Prados (Nebraska City) over Tucker Adams (Hastings) Fall 4:42; 120 - Jorge Loarca (Nebraska City) over Dalton Hansen (Hastings) Fall 3:46.



Nebraska City will be back on the mat to face the Syracuse Rockets in dual action at the Nebraska City High School on Thursday, January 23. JV will begin at 6 p.m. Varsity will start at 6:30 p.m.





