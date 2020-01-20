Before mother nature decided to drop all that snow on the ground, the Waukee High School boys bowling team was heating it up inside the Wayward Social in Marshalltown Thursday, Jan. 16.

The Warriors were battling it out with powerhouse Marshalltown High School who came into the match unblemished with their record. The Bobcats entered as one of just six teams across the state to keep a zero in their loss column but that changed Thursday night as Waukee captured the victory 3,184-2,926. Three bowlers captured series scores of 400 or better for the Warriors, spearheaded by Charlie Titus. The junior blew right past his earlier season average of 364 per series and set a new season-best mark of 446. It began with one of his best starts in a 262 game one score (which led all Waukee bowlers) followed by a game two mark of 184.

Following Titus’s lead was Joseph Barnes III who posted the second-highest game two scores of the night across both squads with a 233. Combining that with a solid game one score of 197, Barnes posted a series score of 430 which ranked third-best on the night behind teammate Charlie Titus and Marshalltown’s Lucas Kramer with a 477. The third 400 series of the night for the Waukee boys belonged to Tate Marsh. Marsh improved on his 176 game one score with a mark of 225 across game two to creep into the 400 mark for the series with a final tally of 401.

There were plenty of strong scores for Waukee that didn’t crack a 400 series mark. Cameron Borst, who led the charge in the prior meet, walked away from Marshalltown with a 393 series score. That was made up of a 186 game one mark and a 207 score across the second game of the night. The rest of the Warrior lineup included Seth Walter Walter with a 387 series score and Luke Adams with a 379 series score.

Waukee ended up taking the big win despite being without one of their strongest bowlers in Joe Jensen. Even with that said, as strong as Jensen is, the Warriors continue to possess multiple great bowlers with one clear standout.

“The great thing about this team is that everyone is so skilled and competitive,” said head coach Steven Bossenberger. “Anyone of varsity guys and some JV guys could end up with the series high score on any given night. They’ve all put in hours upon hours of work and I think it’s advantageous having so many guys who could be the number one bowler for the night. We don’t have just one number one bowler, we have six.”

Next up on the docket for the Warriors will be a home contest on Monday, Jan. 27 when Waukee hosts Des Moines East for a one-on-one match-up beginning at 3:45 p.m from Warrior Lanes.