In their most tested contest of the season, the Van Meter boys basketball team in their 48-46 victory over Winterset Monday night.

Compared to normal outing for the Bulldogs, it was an ominous start that led to a four-point first half deficit marking the first halftime deficit of the season for Van Meter. The good thing is, also compared to normal outings, the Bulldogs drummed up a strong second half where they outscored the previously top Class 3A Winterset Huskies 27-21 for the win.

Over half of Van Meter’s games have witnessed Anthony Potthoff pick up 20 plus points and that’s exactly what happened Monday night. On 6-of-16 from field-goal range and 4-of-9 from three-point range, the senior picked up 21 points while also pacing the team with seven rebounds. Jackson Wilcox had his best scoring effort of the season with ten points on 4-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-3 from behind the three-point line.

The tenth-ranked Bulldogs handed Winterset just their third loss of the season mostly due to holding the Huskies to their lowest scoring total of the season. That means that Van Meter continues their unbeaten streak becoming just one of four teams to remain without a loss. Next up on the docket for the Bulldogs will be two road match-ups at Woodward-Granger High school. Next up means a battle with Woodward-Academy Tuesday, Jan. 21 followed by a showdown with one-loss Woodward-Granger Thursday, Jan. 23.