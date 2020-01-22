If you were a fan of Grand View University football before, things just got a whole lot better. Made official through social media Tuesday, Jan. 21, Van Meter football star Ian Abrahamson will continue his academic and football career with Grand View University.

Coming off of yet another stellar season, Abrahamson will fit nicely into a strong Grand View rushing attack. Following his final game donning a Bulldog uniform, Abrahamson amassed 838 yards on the ground and that came despite a late-season injury. The senior frequented the endzone often to the tune 15 total rushing scores on the season.

Over the course of his high school tenure, Abrahamson has embodied the very name that bore the logo on his helmet. The senior has been a bulldog averaging nearly seven yards per carry. Throughout his tenure, Abrahamson totaled 3,033 yards with 43 total touchdowns to compliment. What really added more to the talented rusher was actually his pass-catching ability. Teams love to see versatility and that's exactly what Abrahamson has shown complimenting his dominating rushing attack with 318 yards through the air with a pair of receiving touchdowns.

Abraham's addition to Grand View football has the feeling of a perfect fit. Last season en route to a semi-final run, the Vikings finished the season with the eighth-most rushing yards across the NAIA D1 landscape with 2,757 total yards. Overall it's that perfect fit that bears the most weight.

“That's what we tell all our guys is that it's all about finding the perfect fit both academically as well as on the football field and I think Ian did that,” said Bulldog head coach Eric Trudo.

Before he arrives on the collegiate gridiron, Abrahamson will help the Bulldog basketball team en route to a potential fourth straight state tournament appearance.