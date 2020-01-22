With their unblemished record on the line, the Waukee boys basketball team stepped up big in a 78-54 victory over Dowling Catholic on the road.

Following a strong 17-11 first-quarter run by the Warriors, the big kicker for Waukee was their 28 point fourth-quarter tying their largest single-quarter scoring mark of the season. That was paired up with a defensive second half, more specifically the fourth quarter where the Warriors out-paced the Maroons 16-8 and picked up yet another win over Dowling Catholic.

Believe it or not, the 25 points scored by Payton Sandfort wasn’t the highest mark for the junior in a single game. It did, however, lead the Warriors Tuesday night as he went 9-of-16 from the field and 50 percent from the three-point line. Sandfort showcased his versatility by hauling in six rebounds while producing seven assists to lead the team. The leading rebounder on the night went to Tucker DeVries who hauled in ten rebounds to go along with his six assists, three steals, and 19 points scored. DeVries also went 50 percent from beyond the arc at a clip of 4-for-8.

Junior Wyatt Heston was next up on the Warrior scoring list with 15 points on 5-of-7 from field goal range and a near-perfect 4-of-5 from three-point range. Freshman Pryce Sandfort was the fourth Warrior to score in double digits with 12 points on 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the three-point arc.

As a team, the Warriors shot 50 percent from the field with a mark of 53 percent from three-point range. Next up will be the annual home showdown with West Des Moines Valley Friday, Jan. 24.