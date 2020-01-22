Josh Smith and Axel Tjaden combined for 28 points and led Notre Dame High School to a 59-46 win over Danville in a SEI Superconference South Division boys basketball game at Danville Tuesday night.

Smith had 15 points and Tjaden scored 13. Sam Brueck added nine points and Nick Skerik scored eight. Danville's Taylor Kensett led all scorers with 25 points. Cadence Williams and Calin Vogelgesang each scored six for the Bears.

Notre Dame improved to 10-3. Danville (6-8) plays Van Buren at Keosauqua Friday.

In the junior varsity game, Notre Dame beat Danville 60-40. Hunter Lillie led Notre Dame with 16 points. Owen Gulick scored 11 and Carsen Jones and Jack Brent each scored 10. Notre Dame's junior varsity is 14-0.

WAPELLO 51, COLUMBUS 34: Maddox Griffin scored a game-high 27 points and led the Indians to a North Division win at Columbus Junction.

Rhett Smith scored 11 points for Wapello and Aiden Housman added seven. Columbus was led by Eric Valdez's 14 points. Evan Rees scored 10 and Mason Hodges added seven.

Wapello (5-6) hosts Highland Friday. Columbus (0-15) plays at Winfield-Mount Union Friday.

CENTRAL LEE 49, VAN BUREN 46: The Hawks won a South Division game at Donnellson.

TJ Stutes and Dylan Stuecker led Central Lee with 12 points each and Bronson Sargent added 11. Van Buren's Jonah Heckenberg led all scorers with 17 points and Tony Davidson scored 11.

Central Lee is 2-11; Van Buren is 3-11.

NEW LONDON 47, HOLY TRINITY 43: The Tigers knocked off Holy Trinity in a South Division game at Fort Madison.

Blaise Porter led New London with 14 points. Grant Swanson scored 13 and Markel Luckett added 10. Holy Trinity's Jason Thurman led all scorers with 15 points. Matt Hellige had 10 and Vasin Thurman added eight.

New London (8-4) plays at Keokuk Saturday. Holy Trinity (5-9) plays Notre Dame in Burlington Friday.

PREP WRESTLING

NEW LONDON WINS INVITE: New London High School sent eight wrestlers to the finals and coasted to the team title in the WACO Warrior Invitational at Wayland.

The Tigers won the 13-team tournament with 191 points. Mid-Prairie was second at 153, Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union was third at 138, host WACO finished ninth with 74 points and Mediapolis was 10th at 63.

New London had four individual champions and four runners-up. Marcel Lopez won the 113-pound title with a 15-0 technical fall over Highland's Easton Schlabaugh in 4:55. Josh Glendening won the 120 title, posting an 11-2 major decision over Moravia's Wil Martin in the finals. Dominic Lopez posted an 18-2 technical fall in 5:14 over Michael Jones of Pekin to win the 138-pound title. Gabe Carter decisioned Washington's Ayden Frazier, 6-4, for the title at 160.

New London's Currey Jacobs (170), Gavin Holmes (182), Cameron Raines (195) and Jaxon Allen (220) each finished second in their weight classes.

Columbus/W-MU had two individual champions. Lane Scorpil decisioned Highland's Bryce Thompson, 9-8, for the title at 106. Cameron Rice posted a 7-1 decision over Pekin's Cael Baker in the finals to win the 145-pound class. The Wildcats' Seth Schnurr finished second at 285.

Quinton Aney of Mediapolis posted a 7-1 decision over WACO's Jalen Collins in the finals at 126 pounds.

WACO gained an individual champ when Jaden Williams pinned Mid-Prairie's Vinnie Bowlin in 1:56 in the finals at 152 pounds.