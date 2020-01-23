The Keokuk High School boys basketball team used a balanced scoring attack to score a 55-43 win over West Hancock to win the 100th Hancock County Invitational Tournament on Wednesday at Augusta, Illinois.

Anthony Potratz and M.J. Davis each scored nine points to lead the Chiefs, while Boone Messer chipped in with eight points.

Drake Hammel led West Hancock with 28 points, while Lucas Dorethy added 12 points.

ILLINI WEST 61, MENDON UNITY 54: Lincoln Gooding scored 26 points and Cole Jackson added 10 points to lead the Chargers to a victory in the Hancock County Invitational Tournament at Augusta, Illinois.

Matt McDowell added six points for the Chargers, while Nick Minto scored five points.