It was a battle for conference supremacy Thursday, Jan. 23 as undefeated Van Meter boys basketball traveled to Woodward to battle the one-loss Hawks. Through a contest that never saw a double-digit lead by either team, the Bulldogs came away victorious in a 54-45 victory.

It truly was a battle of the premier defenses within the West Central Activities Conference with both squads holding teams to an average of under 40 points per game. Even though the Bulldogs were held under their scoring average, a consistent blend of offense and defense led to the victorious outcome. It was certainly a fast start by the Bulldogs who jumped out to a 17-11 first-quarter lead which turned out to be a significant help to Van Meter down the stretch.

“Any time you can get a lead like that against a team like Woodward-Granger early goes a long way and it did here tonight,” said Bulldog head coach Jed Alexander.

The second quarter was far more defensive in nature with both teams shooting under 50 percent. The early lead helped van Meter retain a five-point advantage at the half 25-20. The Bulldogs outscored the host Hawks in three out of the four quarters, including the third and fourth periods which helped the squad hang on a slim lead for the eventual win. It was a contest that had its fair share of aggressive play.

“We found out early that the refs were going to let us play tonight and we took advantage of that,” said Anthony Potthoff.

Potthoff himself had quite the game which included a strong offensive night shooting 61 percent from the field en route to his fourth straight 20 plus scoring night. The multi-talented senior not only paced the team with 23 points on the night but led the way off the glass with six total rebounds on the night. Sophomore Chris Schreck also had a strong offensive performance capturing 20 points on an efficient shooting night. Schreck went 5-of-7 from field goal range and nearly perfect from three-point range (4-of-5). He was however perfect from the free-throw line going six-of-six. It marked the third straight 20 plus point scoring performance from Schreck.

Shreck was also part of a strong two-pronged approach that included Ian Abrahamson who proved you don’t have to light up the scoreboard to deeply impact the game.

“We know Ian can handle the ball well which allows us to put Shreck off of the ball and do his thing from the perimeter,” started coach, Alexander. “We know we also have a strong presence in the post with Ian as he is not afraid to play tough in the paint.”

Another aspect that really helped the Bulldogs down the second-half stretch was the work off the glass. Fifteen out of the team’s 17 rebounds came defensively and was a strong indicator of the overall win.

“Anytime you can grab an edge in the rebounding category, it only benefits your team,” said coach Alexander. “It helped us limit second-chance opportunities tonight which against a team like Woodward-Granger goes a long way towards winning or losing.”

Overall it was a battle that came down to the very end. On an offensive note as a team, the Bulldogs shot 55 percent from the floor and added 50 percent from three-point range while also shooting 16-of-20 from the free-throw line.

The win for the Bulldogs not only keeps their season record unblemished but also marks the 14th straight victory over Woodward-Granger. Next up for the Bulldogs (13-0, 11-0) will be a trip back home as they get ready to take on Earlham (2-8 in conference play). Tip-off for the boys game will get started at 7:15 p.m Friday, Jan. 24.