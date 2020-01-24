Heading into Friday night, the Waukee boys basketball team was the lone team atop Class 4A without a checkmark in the loss column. That all changed as West Des Moines Valley came to town and bested the Warriors for their first loss of the season in thrilling overtime fashion 77-72.

It was a game that had everything for the packed house inside Waukee High School to enjoy. Several lead changes and a roller coaster of a ride that started with a season-best mark right out of the gate. In perhaps their strongest first-quarter showing of the season, the Warriors posted 21 points to wield a 21-16 advantage heading into the second quarter. Credit a large portion of that to junior Tucker DeVries who led all scorers with 13 first-quarter points.

That’s when the roller coaster started taking fans in a different direction. The second quarter Friday night was one unlike what the Warriors have posted all season long. Defense reigned supreme as both teams combined for just ten second-quarter points, four of which belonged to Waukee marking a season-low single-quarter score. On the flip side, the Warrior defense held the Valley Tigers to their lowest single-quarter score let along second-quarter mark of the season as well. The combination of strong offense snd stingy defense for the Warriors allowed them a slim 25-22 lead at the half.

While the scoring picked up in the second half, it was a rather sluggish start comparatively for the Warriors who normally average nearly 19 points per third quarter. Friday night, the Warriors were held to 12 points to open up the second half while Valley posted their highest single-quarter score of the game with 20 points. That led to a sizable deficit for Waukee that grew to as much as ten points across half of the final quarter. Then with under three minutes to play in the contest, the Warrior offense made yet another surge, connecting on over half of their 22 total fourth-quarter points. Highlighting the fourth-quarter comeback was Payton Sandfort who connected on an off-balance three to effectively keep the game alive for Waukee and give the fans some bonus basketball with overtime. It was just one of many baskets for Sandfort who ended regulation with 19 points.

It was Valley to strike first in the overtime frame connecting on a three-pointer from an unlikely source who hadn’t scored for the Tigers up until that point. It was a quick score for the visiting Tigers within the first minute of overtime and it put the Warriors behind the eight ball early. From there Iowa high school basketball fans witnessed something Waukee basketball hadn’t experienced all season long which was a struggle to shoot the ball. A credit to the Valley defense, Waukee just couldn’t find many clean shots to take and watched another deficit grow, this time as large as eight points. Even though Waukee played the time game fairly well with fouls to give in the overtime frame, the Valley Tigers were able to maintain possession long enough to keep the Waukee scoring threat at bay, effectively handing Waukee their first loss of the season.

Leading the cast of characters offensively for the Warriors were two familiar faces and two of the state’s top prep hoops stars. It was practically a two-man wrecking crew between juniors Tucker DeVries and Payton Sandfort. The two alone combined for nearly 50 of the 59 points scored by Waukee in regulation. DeVries ended the night with a season-high 31 points shooting 50 percent from the field, 46 percent from three, all while posting seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Payton Sandfort captured 21 points in the process and tied DeVries for the game-high in rebounds with seven. Sandfort also added six assists on the night, giving him 48 total on the season for the eighth-best mark in Class 4A. The game leader in assists came as part of a big night from senior Lincoln Swanson who posted a single-game high eight assists to go along with five rebounds, one steal, and eleven points. Swanson was the only Warrior to go perfect from the free-throw line and all five of those points came late in the contest to keep Waukee within scoring distance.

While the loss may sting, Waukee will still enter the new week as perhaps the top program in Class 4A at 10-1. Next up on the docket for the Warriors will be a home match-up on Tuesday, Jan. 28 against Ankeny Centennial High School. That battle will be the second of a double-header which is set to tip-off from Waukee Fieldhouse at 7:45 p.m.